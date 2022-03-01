ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Jaguars' Travis Etienne: Recovery ahead of schedule

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Etienne is a bit ahead of schedule in his recovery from left foot surgery, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Etienne underwent...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Cowboys Agree To One-Year Deal With Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys were able to retain at least one of their pending free agent wide receivers on Tuesday. The team announced that it came to terms on a deal with Noah Brown to keep him with the organization for one more year. Brown’s been a pretty nice find for...
NFL
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Expected To Pursue Packers Wide Receiver

With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
NFL
FanSided

Washington Commanders connected to yet another big-name QB

The Washington Commanders are searching for their future at quarterback and it looks like they might have some interest in a talented and experienced option. As the Washington Commanders continue working on figuring out what they want to do at quarterback, they keep reaching out to other teams about their talented and experienced starting quarterbacks.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Travis Etienne
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Mitch Trubisky report

While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
NFL
The Spun

A ‘Wild’ Jimmy Garoppolo Rumor Was Heard At NFL Combine

The San Francisco 49ers have yet to make a move with their starting quarterback, but they are widely expected to move on from Jimmy G. and begin the Trey Lance era in 2022. Garoppolo has been mentioned for a couple of different teams, but one surprising trade destination could be emerging.
NFL
The Spun

Report: Packers’ Plan For Davante Adams Now Revealed

With Aaron Rodgers locked up in Green Bay to the tune of four years, $200 million; the Packers were able to squeeze under the cap enough to make some other important moves. The first of which: keeping Davante Adams in green and yellow. And according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport, “Thanks...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes will like Chiefs’ latest move with Pro Bowl WR

The Kansas City Chiefs have thus far made the offense around superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes a priority this offseason. Kansas City applied the franchise tag to tackle Orlando Brown Jr. and initiated contract talks with speedy wide receiver Tyreek Hill. Mahomes will like Kansas City’s latest move with this former Pro Bowl wide receiver, as reported by Ian Rapoport.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#Lisfranc Injury#American Football#Si Com
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Duke falls in updated Top 25 And 1 after loss to UNC in Coach K's last home game

The final Saturday of the regular season did not disappoint. North Carolina's upset of Duke to spoil Mike Krzyzewski's final game coaching inside Cameron Indoor Stadium represented college basketball's biggest headline — but it was far from the only notable development in the sport. Kansas and Baylor both won and will now share the Big 12 title. Arizona won to finish three games ahead of everybody else in the Pac-12. Auburn won to secure the outright SEC title. Murray State won to extend its winning streak to 20 games and grab the Ohio Valley Conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Colorado State completed a regular-season sweep of Boise State, which is still the outright Mountain West champion.
FanSided

Buccaneers have new trade option after major quarterback announcement

The Buccaneers knew they weren’t in on the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes for the past month, but Jordan Love would be a different story. While it looks like there is still some debate as to the specifics of the contract, Aaron Rodgers is officially staying in Green Bay and not retiring or looking for a trade according to Ian Rapoport.
NFL
FanSided

Bucs franchise tag decision opens door for Steelers in a big way

If the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tag Chris Godwin again, it leaves the door open for the Pittsburgh Steelers to sign Ryan Jensen in his free agency. With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers increasingly likely to slap wide receiver Chris Godwin with the franchise tag again, it makes center Ryan Jensen signing with the Pittsburgh Steelers even more of a reality.
NFL
Yardbarker

Seahawks to release LB Bobby Wagner shortly after trading QB Russell Wilson

The Seattle Seahawks dramatically reshaped the future of their franchise Tuesday by trading quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, and they completed the makeover later in the day by informing linebacker Bobby Wagner that he will be released. Wagner, 31, was informed of his impending release Tuesday, according to...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Letting Pro Bowler Leave In Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
NFL
On3.com

Miami officially announces hiring of former Texas head coach

Miami has officially announced the hiring of Charlie Strong. The former Texas Longhorns head coach is headed to the Hurricanes, taking a position as their co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach. “Staff keeps getting STRONGer,” tweeted Miami. “Welcome to The U, @CoachStrong_!”. Additionally, the program accompanied their Twitter announcement...
MIAMI, FL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Von Miller’s tweet

On Sunday, it seemed as though Von Miller was signaling that he wants to stay with the Los Angeles Rams and “run it back.” On Monday, however, his social media messaging was quite a bit different, implying that he would actually prefer to return to the Denver Broncos.
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Decides to stay in Green Bay

Rodgers has decided to return for the Packers in the 2022 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Rodgers and the team have agreed to terms on an enormous four-year, $200 million contract to make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, per Rapoport. The deal keeps the back-to-back league MVP in Green Bay with $153 million guaranteed, and clarifies the franchise's quarterback position for the foreseeable future. Rodgers reportedly seriously considered retirement, but now that he's informed the team of a decision to stick around, the Packers' attention can focus elsewhere on the roster. With Rodgers running it back, top wideout Davante Adams now looks all but fated to receive the franchise tag if a long-term deal can't be reached. On the other hand, 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love's future on the roster could be less certain.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Mike Williams: Agrees to three-year extension

The Chargers and Williams have agreed on a three-year, $60 million deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Per the report, Williams' new contract includes $40 million guaranteed. The 27-year-old is coming off a 2021 season in which he logged 76 catches on 129 targets for 1,146 yards and nine TDs in 16 games. Now that he's back in the fold, Williams will reprise his starting role opposite Keenan Allen, giving the Chargers and QB Justin Herbert a quality 1-2 punch at wide receiver.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Russell Wilson: Trade to Denver in place

A deal is in place to send Wilson and a fourth-round draft pick from the Seahawks to the Broncos in exchange for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Per Schefter,...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy