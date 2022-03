North Alabama is waking up in a fog this morning. Visibility is under five miles in most spots and these numbers will not improve until mid-morning. Plan for an extra five to ten minutes on your morning drive and don't forget those low beam headlights too! Gray skies last all day but a strong southerly wind will push highs to near 70 this afternoon. Our next cold front arrives this evening. A narrow line of heavier showers and perhaps one or two storms will develop along the front and quickly move through North Alabama late this evening. We're not expecting any severe weather or additional flooding with tonight's rain, but brief heavy downpours and gusty winds up to 30 MPH can't be ruled out.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 12 DAYS AGO