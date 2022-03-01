ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Bears' Joe Thomas: Signs with Chicago

CBS Sports
 7 days ago

Thomas signed a contract with the Bears on Tuesday, Brad Biggs of...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Big Lead

First Look at Russell Wilson in a Broncos Jersey Raises Some Red Flags

We all knew Russell Wilson was likely to leave Seattle eventually but news of his trade to the Denver Broncos still landed with great impact. The Super Bowl-winning quarterback, who appears to have plenty left in the tank, gets a stable of playmaking wide receivers and joins a division now stocked to the gills with talent under center.
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Agree To One-Year Deal With Wide Receiver

The Dallas Cowboys were able to retain at least one of their pending free agent wide receivers on Tuesday. The team announced that it came to terms on a deal with Noah Brown to keep him with the organization for one more year. Brown’s been a pretty nice find for...
NFL
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Expected To Pursue Packers Wide Receiver

With free agent roughly a week away, it sounds like the Chicago Bears could try to poach a wide receiver from the Green Bay Packers. According to Evan Massey of NFL Analysis Network, the Bears are expected to pursue Packers wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. Valdes-Scantling, 27, finished the 2021 season...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Thomas
The Spun

Seahawks Are Reportedly Considering Another Significant Trade

The Seattle Seahawks made a franchise-altering blockbuster, but they might not be done. On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN’s Adam Schefter dropped a bombshell on the NFL world by announcing the Denver Broncos acquired Russell Wilson from Seattle. According to NFL writer Evan Massey, the Seahawks could keep selling. The team...
NFL
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Mitch Trubisky report

While the NFL world is abuzz with discussions about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and where he might play next season, there is another quarterback who might be making some surprising waves of his own. Mitch Trubisky. Hey, don’t laugh. Hear us out. ESPN’s Dan Graziano wrote about...
NFL
The Spun

Cowboys Reportedly Letting Pro Bowler Leave In Free Agency

The Dallas Cowboys are expected to lose at least one key member from last year’s roster this offseason. According to Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, Pro Bowl punter Bryan Anger is considered “unlikely to return” to the Cowboys. “Cowboys punter Bryan Anger is considered unlikely...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#American Football#The Chicago Tribune
FanSided

Buccaneers have new trade option after major quarterback announcement

The Buccaneers knew they weren’t in on the Aaron Rodgers sweepstakes for the past month, but Jordan Love would be a different story. While it looks like there is still some debate as to the specifics of the contract, Aaron Rodgers is officially staying in Green Bay and not retiring or looking for a trade according to Ian Rapoport.
NFL
On3.com

Michigan makes decision on Hunter Dickinson ahead of Big Ten Tournament

Michigan got some good news Tuesday morning. A key piece will likely be available for the Big Ten tournament. Hunter Dickinson, who’s been dealing with a stomach bug, is expected to be available for the Wolverines in Indianapolis, a school spokesperson told CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein. Dickinson missed Michigan’s season-ending win over Ohio State last week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

College basketball rankings: Duke falls in updated Top 25 And 1 after loss to UNC in Coach K's last home game

The final Saturday of the regular season did not disappoint. North Carolina's upset of Duke to spoil Mike Krzyzewski's final game coaching inside Cameron Indoor Stadium represented college basketball's biggest headline — but it was far from the only notable development in the sport. Kansas and Baylor both won and will now share the Big 12 title. Arizona won to finish three games ahead of everybody else in the Pac-12. Auburn won to secure the outright SEC title. Murray State won to extend its winning streak to 20 games and grab the Ohio Valley Conference's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament. Colorado State completed a regular-season sweep of Boise State, which is still the outright Mountain West champion.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Von Miller’s tweet

On Sunday, it seemed as though Von Miller was signaling that he wants to stay with the Los Angeles Rams and “run it back.” On Monday, however, his social media messaging was quite a bit different, implying that he would actually prefer to return to the Denver Broncos.
NFL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Wilson, Wagner exits sign of major change ahead for Seahawks

SEATTLE — (AP) — With two brush strokes over the span of about 10 hours, the Seattle Seahawks said goodbye to giant foundations of their Super Bowl history. Gone is quarterback Russell Wilson, traded to Denver in a blockbuster move. Gone is Bobby Wagner, the defensive stalwart and likely future Hall of Famer, released as part of a salary cap squeeze.
NFL
CBS Sports

Packers' Aaron Rodgers: Decides to stay in Green Bay

Rodgers has decided to return for the Packers in the 2022 season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. Rodgers and the team have agreed to terms on an enormous four-year, $200 million contract to make him the highest-paid player in NFL history, per Rapoport. The deal keeps the back-to-back league MVP in Green Bay with $153 million guaranteed, and clarifies the franchise's quarterback position for the foreseeable future. Rodgers reportedly seriously considered retirement, but now that he's informed the team of a decision to stick around, the Packers' attention can focus elsewhere on the roster. With Rodgers running it back, top wideout Davante Adams now looks all but fated to receive the franchise tag if a long-term deal can't be reached. On the other hand, 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love's future on the roster could be less certain.
NFL
CBS Sports

Chargers' Mike Williams: Agrees to three-year extension

The Chargers and Williams have agreed on a three-year, $60 million deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Per the report, Williams' new contract includes $40 million guaranteed. The 27-year-old is coming off a 2021 season in which he logged 76 catches on 129 targets for 1,146 yards and nine TDs in 16 games. Now that he's back in the fold, Williams will reprise his starting role opposite Keenan Allen, giving the Chargers and QB Justin Herbert a quality 1-2 punch at wide receiver.
NFL
The Spun

North Carolina Legend Doesn’t Hold Back On Coach K

North Carolina added another chapter to its storied rivalry with Duke by upsetting the Blue Devils in Mike Krzyzewski’s final home game. The win marred an otherwise joyous celebration for the retiring head coach, but don’t expect any Tar Heels to feel bad about it. When speaking to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
CBS Sports

Seahawks' Shelby Harris: Headed to Seattle

Harris is part of the trade package headed to the Seahawks in a deal that will send quarterback Russell Wilson to the Broncos, Adam Schefter of ESPN reported Tuesday. Also headed to Seattle in a blockbuster deal that is in line to be made official next week are quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, and multiple draft picks. Adding Harris (who tied his career high with six sacks in 16 games in 2021) to the mix bolsters the Seahawks' pass-rushing depth ahead of the 2022 season.
NFL
CBS Sports

Broncos' Russell Wilson: Trade to Denver in place

A deal is in place to send Wilson and a fourth-round draft pick from the Seahawks to the Broncos in exchange for quarterback Drew Lock, tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris, two first-round picks, two second-round picks and a fifth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. Per Schefter,...
NFL
CBS Sports

Falcons' Calvin Ridley: Suspended for 2022 season

The league announced Monday that Ridley has been suspended for the 2022 season for betting on NFL games, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. The NFL's statement indicates that the wideout bet on games last season during a five-day stretch in late November while he was away from the Falcons on the reserve/non-football illness list. Per Ben Baby of ESPN.com, Ridley -- who last played on Oct. 24 -- is eligible for reinstatement Feb. 15, 2023. Ridley has three days to appeal the suspension.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy