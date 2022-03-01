ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Questionable Wednesday

 7 days ago

Stephenson (ankle) is questionable Wednesday against the Magic....

The Brooklyn Nets Have A 1-5 Record Since Kyrie Irving Asked Everyone To "Watch How The Squad Comes Together" After The All-Star Break

The Brooklyn Nets have been in a bit of an odd place this season. The team has been struggling mightily since the turn of the year and despite having Kevin Durant back in their last couple of games, have failed to get a win for themselves against the Miami Heat and the Boston Celtics. They have fallen below .500 and find themselves in the 9th seed spot in the Eastern Conference.
Bill Simmons Blasts Anthony Davis: "If The Lakers Miss The Playoffs, AD Will Have Missed The Playoffs 6/10 Years... We Are Finding Out This Year It Doesn't Matter Who Is On His Team."

Anthony Davis made it to the NBA's 75th Anniversary Team, he's an NBA champion, an 8-time NBA All-Star and has made the All-NBA First team 4 times. His move to the Los Angeles Lakers to play alongside LeBron James was supposed to make the Lakers contenders for years to come, but even if they have won a title together, it hasn't been everything they expected either. There have even been reports that the Lakers could trade Davis in the offseason.
Toronto's Fred VanVleet (knee) questionable on Wednesday

Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. VanVleet has been sitting out for five games with right knee soreness. Expect Scottie Barnes to handle the ball more if VanVleet is inactive against a Spurs' team ranked 19th in defensive rating.
Jarred Vanderbilt (quad) questionable for Timberwolves' Wednesday matchup

Minnesota Timberwolves center Jarred Vanderbilt (quad) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Vanderbilt's availability is currently in question with a left quad contusion. Expect Jaden McDaniels to log more minutes against a Thunder unit ranked tenth in defensive rating if Vanderbilt is ruled out.
Garrison Mathews (ankle) questionable Wednesday for Rockets

Houston Rockets guard Garrison Mathews is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Mathews is dealing with a sprained left ankle. As a result, he is listed questionable to play in Wednesday night's affair. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Caleb Martin (Achilles) questionable Wednesday for Miami

Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (Achilles) is questionable to play on Wednesday versus the Phoenix Suns. Martin logged over 20 minutes for a second straight game on Monday and he may have tweaked something in the process. Victor Oladipo could benefit if Martin is ruled out for Wednesday. numberFire's...
Bones Hyland (knee) questionable Wednesday for Nuggets

Denver Nuggets guard Nah'Shon Hyland is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the Sacramento Kings. Hyland is listed as having right knee soreness, which is the first mention of this injury. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Hyland sits, Facundo Campazzo should see more work.
Timberwolves' Patrick Beverley: Listed questionable for Wednesday

Beverley (ankle) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Thunder. Beverley played in Monday's massive blowout win over Portland, but he's apparently still battling some discomfort in his right foot, so the Wolves will keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Maurice Harkless (ankle) questionable Wednesday for Sacramento

Sacramento Kings guard/forward Maurice Harkless is considered questionable Wednesday in the team's game against the Denver Nuggets. Harkless missed Monday's game due to a sprained right ankle. Now, he is listed questionable for Wednesday's tilt due to the same injury. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Rockets list Christian Wood (illness) as questionable on Wednesday

Houston Rockets center Christian Wood (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Wood's status is currently unknown after Houston's center was inactive for one contest with an illness. Expect Alperen Sengun to log major minutes at the five if Wood cannot suit up against a Lakers' unit ranked 17th in defensive rating.
Minnesota's D'Angelo Russell (hamstring) questionable on Wednesday

Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Per head coach Chris Finch, Russell is close to returning after sitting out one game with a hamstring injury. In a matchup against a Thunder unit allowing a 109.5 defensive rating, numberFire's models project Russell to score 35.0 FanDuel points.
Portland's Anfernee Simons (knee) questionable for Wednesday's game against Utah

Portland Trail Blazers shooting guard Anfernee Simons (knee) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's contest against the Utah Jazz. Simons' availability is currently in the air after Portland's guard sat out one game with a left quad contusion. Expect Brandon Williams to see more minutes against a Jazz unit ranked 14th in defensive rating if Simons remains sidelined.
Simmons believes Warriors made huge trade deadline mistake

The Warriors have lost nine of their last 11 games and hold a 16-15 record since Jan. 1. But before the start of the new year, they had the best record in the NBA and were a legitimate NBA title threat. . What changed?. There’s a lot to point to:...
