ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ukraine war, inflation hurt business outlook in nine states

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Worries about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and other concerns undermined the confidence of business leaders in nine Midwest and Plains states, according to a new monthly report released Tuesday.

The report’s confidence index fell to its lowest point ever in February when it hit 19.5, falling from January’s already low 36.2. The indexes in the report range from 0 to 100 with any score below 50 suggesting a negative outlook. A score above 50 suggests optimism or growth in an index.

“Concerns about the impacts of the Russia-Ukraine war, higher interest rates, soaring inflation, and supply chain disruptions combined to hammer business confidence,” said Creighton University economist Ernie Goss, who oversees the survey.

Businesses are worried that the war in Ukraine will worsen the ongoing supply chain problems and push commodity prices higher, Goss said.

The outlook for the next six months turned especially negative in February even though manufacturing activity continues at a healthy pace in the region today. The overall economic index for the region improved to 64 in February from January’s 56.2.

The employment index also improved to 56.6 in February from January’s negative 43.6 reading.

But inflation remains high. The wholesale price index declined to 80.5 in February from 87.5 in January.

The monthly survey covers Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma and South Dakota.

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

Russia-Ukraine War Means Inflation Around the World

The Russia-Ukraine war obviously has many damaging effects around the globe. And one of them is inflation. Russia -- and to a lesser extent Ukraine -- is a major exporter of commodities, especially to Europe. Russia supplies about 10% of the world’s crude oil. The war’s impact already has sent...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

Ukraine war, surging inflation and wild price swings: Here’s how some see the state of stock market as Biden readies crucial State of the Union.

What’s the state of the market? That’s what many on Wall Street want to know, amid a continuing war in Eastern Europe, doggedly high inflation, stomach-churning volatility in stocks and other assets, and a Federal Reserve that is slowly draining Wall Street’s punchbowl of easy money. “We’re...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
HuffingtonPost

How The War In Ukraine Could Hurt The U.S. Economy

WASHINGTON ― Russia’s war on Ukraine could spike gasoline prices in the U.S., increasing overall inflation as well as the odds of a layoff-inducing slowdown. “Recession risks later this year and into next are now uncomfortably high,” Mark Zandi, chief economist at Moody’s Analytics, said in an email.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Iowa State
State
Minnesota State
State
South Dakota State
State
Missouri State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#War#Ukraine#Interest Rates#Ap#Creighton University
POLITICO

U.S. oil industry prepares to boost production — but with a giant warning

HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Fox News

Ukraine military turns volunteers away as 140K Ukrainians come home to fight Russia

Even while 1.5 million Ukrainians have fled the country amid the Russian invasion in the past two weeks, more than 100,000 Ukrainians and others have flocked to Ukraine in order to fight Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces, according to Ukraine Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov. Ukrainians on the ground tell Fox News Digital that volunteers have been turned away from the army because it lacks weapons.
MILITARY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

793K+
Followers
399K+
Post
354M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy