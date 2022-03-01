ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Sam Elliott Blurted Out How ‘1883’ Journey Ended Before the Show Even Started [Spoiler Alert]

By Sterling Whitaker
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Sam Elliott blurted out a key element of how the journey West ended for one major 1883 character during an interview in advance of the first season of the hit Paramount+ show. Speaking to Taste of Country and other media, the movie icon revealed whether one of the major characters made...

newcountry991.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Friends Star Courteney Cox Admits She Sold Her LA Home After A UPS Driver Claimed It Was Being Haunted By A Ghost

Courteney Cox may have been a Scully during her tenure on Friends, but she’s definitely turned into a Mulder in the meantime. The film and television star, who is continuing her Scream-esque horror-comedy run with Starz's Shining Vale, recently shared that she had a paranormal encounter of the third kind in her old Los Angeles home — and, after an eagle-eyed UPS driver seemingly spotted a ghost, she decided to move on out.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Faith Hill
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Lamonica Garrett
Person
Sam Elliott
Person
Tim Mcgraw
New Country 99.1

ACM Awards Rewind: See Faith Hill, Alan Jackson + More at the Big Show in 2000

The year was 2000, and things were a whole lot different -- but also a whole lot the same -- in country music. Just look at that year's ACM Awards ceremony. None other than country icon Dolly Parton hosted the 35th annual ACM Awards show, which took place on May 3. The event didn't yet call Las Vegas, Nev., home, however; instead, the stars flocked to the Universal Amphitheatre in Los Angeles, Calif.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Joe Jonas Cradles Daughter Willa, 1, In Miami Amid Wife Sophie Turner’s Pregnancy

Joe Jonas held daughter Willa, 1, tight during a Miami airport run, just days after wife Sophie Turner officially announced her second pregnancy. Even with a new addition on the way, right now, Willa Jonas, 1, is still her dad’s number one. In sweet new photos, Joe Jonas, 32, was seen cradling daughter Willa during an outing in Miami on Mar. 4. Joe was captured in the sweet father-daughter moments just after Us Weekly confirmed swirling rumors of his wife Sophie Turner‘s pregnancy. Sophie, 26, is currently expecting the couple’s second child together.
MIAMI, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Paramount#The Paramount Network
New Country 99.1

Kevin Costner Signs on to Host, Produce Yellowstone Documentary for Fox Streaming Service

Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has signed on to produce and host an upcoming Yellowstone special for Fox, but it's not quite what fans might expect. The Oscar-winning actor and director, who plays domineering patriarch John Dutton on the hit Paramount Network show, is set for an upcoming four-part show about Yellowstone National Park that is slated to air via the Fox Nation streaming service.
TV & VIDEOS
Laredo Morning Times

How [SPOILER] Survived the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Grim Reaper

When viewers last saw Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) in December’s “Grey’s Anatomy” midseason finale cliffhanger, he literally fell off a cliff, seemingly to his death. In that episode, “It Came Upon a Midnight Clear,” Owen, his wife Teddy (Kim Raver) and Hayes (Richard Flood) had gone to retrieve a donor heart for Owen’s nephew, Farouk (Bardia Seiri), who would die without it — which would destroy Megan (Abigail Spencer), Owen’s sister. The trio of doctors had gone in order to ensure that nothing would go wrong with the transfer. But this is “Grey’s Anatomy,” so suffice it to say, something did: Their driver had a massive stroke, causing the car to veer off the road, and perch precipitously at the edge of a cliff. At Owen’s insistence, Teddy was able to get out of the car safely with the heart, and Hayes followed her, leaving Owen to — as previously stated — go over the cliff in the car.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
CinemaBlend

After CBS' Bull, Another Pair Of Network TV Shows Have Been Cancelled

Up until just recently,, the TV cancellation gods had been fairly calm and unassuming so far in 2022. While there have been a couple of popular shows let go here and there, most have been from Netflix or outlets outside the broadcast TV scope, with CBS’ now-cancelled Bull being the biggest example on the major network front. That number has now tripled, however, with two more original scripted series getting the axe ahead of May’s mega-batch of season finales: Ordinary Joe and The Big Leap.
TV SERIES
New Country 99.1

Blake Shelton Has ‘Learned to Accept’ the Eventual End of His Career

Blake Shelton sat down with Country Aircheck CEO and Country Countdown USA host Lon Helton at this year’s Country Radio Seminar for a conversation about the country music industry and his career. In the interview, Shelton broached the subject of the eventual and inevitable end of his country music career, saying he has prepared himself for the day when he will no longer record music.
MUSIC
New Country 99.1

New Country 99.1

Windsor, CO
8K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy