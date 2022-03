We may need a calculator to fully appreciate Willow Smith's new tattoo, but this could be one equation that's unsolvable. On March 3, the "Meet Me at Our Spot" singer shared a photo of her massive new arm tattoo, inked by tattoo artist Raymond Jimenez. "My manzz @rayjtattoo did it AGAIN!! 🤯," Smith captioned a photo of the intricate design, the start of a blossoming tattoo sleeve. The extra-large tattoo, which takes up the majority of her upper left arm, is an image of a hand reaching up toward what looks like a swirling solar system overhead.

