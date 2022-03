The Farm Rain Gauge Network is being EXPANDED over in Liberty County. If you'd like to volunteer, training & distribution of rain gauges will be held at 10:30, next Wednesday (3/9) morning, at the youth center in Chester. For more information, please contact AgGroWeather Media at 541 240 0551. As far as rain goes, I agree with old Bob Norris, when he said, "Rain? We'll take what we can get."

LIBERTY COUNTY, MT ・ 6 DAYS AGO