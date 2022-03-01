ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resources for domestic violence victims, survivors, and children

By Darius Johnson, Byron Reed
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There were 63 domestic violence-related deaths in Colorado in 2020. Here are some resources to assist victims and their families. Domestic violence seems to be a growing problem since the start of the pandemic in 2020. And it shows in the numbers. "Hearing stories day in and day out,...

