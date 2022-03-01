Resources for domestic violence victims, survivors, and children

Opening statements offer the ability for the use of language that a court will remember, often using a mantra that gets repeated during the testimony and at closing. An opening statement should not be taken lightly. It is a calculated, vital first step. The purpose of an opening statement in every case is to provide a condensed version of the entire case. Unlike a movie trailer which will never divulge the ending, an opening statement is the attorney’s critical opportunity to alert the court of the client’s evidence, what the evidence will demonstrate, and to provide the court with a desired ending. In a case involving domestic violence there are critical issues to master. This is true whether you are in court to obtain a restraining order or before a court on a child custody or child abuse matter.

