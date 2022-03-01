Instagram Is Drooling Over Amanda Freitag's Easy Chica Adobo Fish Stew Recipe

Since her first cookbook came out in 1999, Ina Garten has released many more (via Delish), most recently "Modern Comfort Food: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook" during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 (via Eating Well). The beloved chef has helped many fans get through the pandemic with her relatable Instagram presence, surprising quarantine cooking confessions, and comforting recipes. During the early days of the pandemic, she went viral on Instagram with a video of herself making a massive cosmopolitan cocktail. Recently, in response to actor Reese Witherspoon sharing healthy habit ideas on Instagram, the "Barefoot Contessa" star fired back in a hilarious way. "That sounds great but I'm probably not doing any of those things! LOL!!" she wrote (via TODAY), suggesting instead that people should drink even more large cosmos, stay in bed in the mornings, and spend more time with people they love.

RECIPES ・ 14 DAYS AGO