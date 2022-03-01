ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Solar Stock Down As Fourth-Quarter Revenue Falls Short

By BRIAN DEAGON
Investor's Business Daily
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFirst Solar (FSLR) reported fourth-quarter results late Tuesday that beat estimates on earnings but fell short on revenue, as did the company's outlook for 2022. FSLR stock dropped. The solar equipment company reported adjusted earnings of $1.23 a share on revenue of $907.3 million. Analysts expected First Solar to...

IN THIS ARTICLE
