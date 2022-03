Fishing on Lake Conroe is good at this time. The water temperature at the dam early in the morning has been running about 53.6 degrees and will warm up a little when the sun comes out. The water at this time is clear in the main lake. The level is 200.4 feet. The City of Houston Diversion (COH) is 0 CFS, the Ground Reduction Plan (GRP) is 14.90 CFS and the Lake release is 0 CFS according to the San Jacinto River Authority.

CONROE, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO