ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Same-sex marriage ban will stay in Virginia Constitution after final vote

By Jackie DeFusco
WRIC - ABC 8News
WRIC - ABC 8News
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34gaPf_0eSq7kFn00

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)- A defunct ban on same-sex marriage will stay in Virginia’s Constitution after Republicans rejected a push to remove it.

On Tuesday, a House Privileges and Elections subcommittee voted along party lines to kill the proposal. The constitutional amendment passed with bipartisan support last year but it needed to win the General Assembly’s approval again this session before ending up on the ballot this fall.

The defeat means voters won’t have an opportunity to weigh in.

The ban, which was added by voters back in 2006, is currently symbolic and unenforceable.

However, Senator Adam Ebbin (D-Alexandria), who sponsored the bill, has argued that repealing the language would protect same-sex marriage rights at the state level if federal protections were to change. He urged the Republican-led panel to reconsider their opposition.

“We have evolved since 2006 when we stained our constitution with the so-called marriage amendment and I’m going to give this committee a chance to evolve since you made a mistake a few weeks ago,” Ebbin said.

The subcommittee voted 6-4 along party lines to defeat the resolution. None of the lawmakers opposed spoke out publicly against the amendment during the meeting, nor did they agree to interviews afterwards.

Virginia Catholic Conference Executive Director Jeff Caruso told the subcommittee, “We affirm the dignity of every person. We also believe marriage has an original design and purpose that predates any nation, religion or law…If you believe, as we do, that marriage is the union of one man and one woman and that we should preserve this original design, please vote to continue reflecting that in our state constitution.”

Richmond Law Professor John Pagan said, if the conservative-leaning U.S. Supreme Court were to roll back federal protections, the state’s ban could take effect once again.

“I think it’s highly unlikely,” Pagan said. “I don’t think the United States Supreme Court is going to backtrack on marriage equality.”

The resolution’s rejection is the latest example of the political shift in Richmond.

Former Attorney General Mark Herring, a Democrat, played a key role in shoring up same-sex marriage rights in Virginia before the landmark U.S. Supreme Court decision.

Attorney General Jason Miyares, a Republican, didn’t respond to a request for comment. However, he voted against removing the ban while serving in the House of Delegates last year.

Governor Glenn Youngkin also didn’t comment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RXhbn_0eSq7kFn00

Carol Schall and Mary Townley, one of the couples involved in a case that paved the way for marriage equality in Virginia, renewed their vows in a ceremony led by former Attorney General Herring in 2014. Tuesday’s vote left them feeling uneasy.

“The whole world right now is just feeling a little more scary,” Townley said.

“Our constitution has enshrined discrimination,” said Schall. “We don’t want to be married for the happy times, we need to be married for the sad times, for the tragic times, for the times when we need each other legally to be family. As long as this is on the books in Virginia, Virginia is saying we hope that, someday, you don’t get to be family again.”

The same subcommittee also rejected another constitutional amendment that would’ve automatically restored voting rights for felons immediately upon release from incarceration.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRIC ABC 8News.

Comments / 24

jumper71
7d ago

Wow! Hey, I know I'm heterosexual but why would anyone want to keep this ban in place if two people want to get married? I guess, no equality in the Republican Party, huh?

Reply(3)
9
Mary Salyzar
6d ago

Equality for all people should be the norm for all! Stop telling others what they can do. This is America, freedom for all people!

Reply(1)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
Richmond, VA
Government
City
Richmond, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Richmond, VA
Society
State
Virginia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Miyares
Person
Mark Herring
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Same Sex Marriage#Constitutional Amendment#U S Constitution#Racism#Virginia Constitution#Republicans#House#The General Assembly#U S Supreme Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Constitution
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
WRIC - ABC 8News

WRIC - ABC 8News

20K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRIC ABC 8News is the go-to local sources for news in Richmond, Chesterfield, Henrico and throughout Central Virginia. Follow us for weather, local news, Virginia politics and more. Online at https://www.wric.com/.

 https://www.wric.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy