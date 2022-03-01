This Is Who Whole Foods' 'Typical' Shopper Is

Product recalls are never good, especially when it comes to food. No one wants to hear that food from the local grocery store is possibly contaminated with harmful bacteria or foreign objects. According to the FDA, there are three classes of recalls: Class I is when "there is a reasonable probability" of "serious adverse health consequences or death." Class II recalls are for products that "may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences or where the probability of serious adverse health consequences is remote." And Class III is where it is unlikely that the product will cause health issues.

