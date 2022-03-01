Live updates: Ukraine gets $34M in cryptocurrency donations

ANKARA, Turkey — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has told Russian President Vladimir Putin that Turkey does not recognize Moscow’s steps taken against Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Russia has formally recognized the independence of pro-Russian separatist regions in eastern Ukraine, in a move that increased...
VLADIMIR Putin has flexed his military muscles today as Russia's army engaged in war games involving nuclear missiles close to the Ukrainian border. It comes as Western leaders gathered for crisis talks in the German city of Munich over fears the Russian president could order a military invasion of Ukraine at any time.
Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
HOUSTON — Executives at some of the world’s biggest oil and gas producers said on Monday they are ramping up their crude production as U.S. gasoline prices surge to $4 a gallon amid expectations that President Joe Biden and Congress would ban imports of Russian petroleum — but the companies warned not to expect new supplies overnight.
Suddenly, the threat of nuclear war feels closer than it has in decades. The Bulletin of Atomic Scientists updated their Doomsday Clock to 100 seconds to midnight, and President Joe Biden has issued increasingly ominous statements reflecting how the looming conflict over the Ukraine that could ensnare both Russia and the west into conventional war.
Vladimir Putin put Russia’s nuclear arsenal on standby on Sunday amid growing fears he could deploy weapons of mass destruction to avoid the humiliation of defeat in Ukraine. President Putin blamed the West’s “unfriendly steps” when ordering Russia’s military command to put its nuclear deterrent “into a special mode...
A Russian artillery assault devastated a maternity and children's hospital complex in the besieged southern Ukrainian city of Mariupol, Ukrainian officials said Wednesday. The Mariupol City Council posted video on social media of the battered buildings. "The destruction is enormous," the council said in a statement. "The building of the...
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
