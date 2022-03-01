Cleveland Browns Daily 3/1/2022

*Note, we do not yet know the exact location of the compensatory pick the Browns will receive for Kwesi being hired in Minnesota, but several of the simulators have now added it as Pick 98. Whether it ends up being Pick 98 we won't find out for a bit, but that's where it will be until we hear otherwise. We do know the pick will be at the end of the 3rd round, so it will be somewhere in that general range. Once comp picks are released by the NFL, which usually happens 3-4 weeks ahead of The Draft, we will update accordingly. For now, 98 is as good as anywhere.

NFL ・ 11 HOURS AGO