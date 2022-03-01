ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why HBO Pulled ‘The Larry David Story' Hours Before Premiere

By Daniel Trainor
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLarry David has found himself in the middle of another awkward situation. Just hours before "The Larry David Story" was set to premiere on HBO Max, the network abruptly pulled it from their schedule. In a tweet posted Monday night, HBO explained: "The #LarryDavidStory on @HBOMax is being postponed....

TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch This Week: HBO's Larry David Documentary, Outlander Season 6 Premiere

Cue the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme, because a two-part Larry David documentary premieres on HBO tonight. And in what is essentially the exact opposite of that, Joe Biden will be addressing the nation this evening in his State of the Union address. Looking ahead to the rest of the week, the Oscar-nominated Japanese drama Drive My Car makes its streaming premiere, Amanda Seyfried plays Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout, and Outlander returns for Season 6. Also, somewhere in the middle of all of that, you're going to have to dig into your repressed 2020/2021 memories of Tiger King to watch Kate McKinnon play Carole Baskin in Joe vs. Carole.
UPI News

Evan Rachel Wood 'Phoenix Rising' doc premieres March 15 on HBO

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- HBO announced the premiere of the two-part docuseries Phoenix Rising on Tuesday. The series will air March 15 and 16 at 9 p.m. EDT each night. Phoenix Rising follows Evan Rachel Wood as she speaks out about abuse she alleges she endured in her relationship with Brian Warner, aka singer Marilyn Manson. The film chronicles Wood's political advocacy to increase the statute of limitations for domestic violence and sexual abuse.
Closer Weekly

Here’s What Happened to Actor David White Before, During and After Playing Larry Tate on ‘Bewitched’

When discussing Classic TV sitcom Bewitched, the cast members that usually come to mind are Elizabeth Montgomery (the witch Samantha Stephens), Dick York (her mortal husband, Darrin), Agnes Moorehead (Sam’s mother, Endora) and even Paul Lynde (Uncle Arthur), despite the fact he only appeared in 11 episodes. And then there’s the man who should come to mind, but doesn’t always: David White, who played Darrin’s boss, Larry Tate, in 191 out of the 254 episodes produced.
Larry David
Bernie Sanders
Rolling Stone

‘The Larry David Story’ Documentary Delayed at Larry David’s Request

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE (3/1): In a move that feels worthy of triggering the Curb Your Enthusiasm theme music, HBO has postponed the premiere of a new documentary on Larry David — at Larry David’s request. HBO announced the decision, Monday evening, Feb. 28, two days before the slated premiere of The Larry David Story. An exact reason for the delay wasn’t given, but David hasn’t given up on the project entirely. The film was supposed to capture David in conversation with his long-time collaborator Larry Charles, and per HBO, “Larry has decided he wants to...
HipHopDX.com

Former 'Making The Band' Rapper Babs Bunny Reacts To Freddy P & Willie Taylor's Anti-Diddy Comments

Diddy was under fire last week after an old clip of MTV’s Making The Band started making the rounds online. After being accused of “running a musical prison camp,” a few former contestants on the show have come forward with their own personal experiences. Freddy P, who was a member of Da Band, confessed Diddy is one of the main reasons he “hates life,” while Willie Taylor said Making The Band was set up for artists to “fail.”
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert reveals her 'heart is broken' during emotional ACM Awards appearance

Miranda Lambert won the biggest prize of the night at the ACM Awards on Monday after being crowned Entertainer of the Year. But her joy over finally scooping the coveted title was tinged with sadness as she revealed her heartbreak during an emotional acceptance speech. Miranda was unable to attend the Las Vegas ceremony as she is currently in London, England, for a string of upcoming shows.
Vulture

Larry David Curbs HBO Documentary on His Life

You’re going to have to curb your enthusiasm for HBO’s upcoming Larry David documentary. The two-part doc The Larry David Story, which was set to premiere Tuesday, has been postponed. In a tweet, HBO wrote, “Instead, Larry has decided he wants to do it in front of an audience” — “it” apparently being the career-spanning interview featured in the documentary. Puck reports that the Seinfeld writer “didn’t love” the finished doc, which has “been shelved indefinitely” in its current state. Per the outlet, David agreed to the interview with his friend Larry Charles before he knew the documentary would air on HBO. But the move to pull reportedly came the day before its premiere, after the network released a trailer for The Larry David Story in mid-February. David has his own ties to HBO, which is home to his long-running comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm, about a fictionalized version of himself. Watch out for next season’s documentary plot.
Boston Globe

We’ll have to ‘stay tuned’ for ‘The Larry David Story’

At the last minute, he has put the kibosh on the two-part documentary about him that was set to premiere this Tuesday night on HBO. I picture the Larry David of the Super Bowl crypto commercial taking one last look at the two-parter, shrugging his shoulders, and saying, “Eh, I don’t think so.”
tvinsider.com

Larry David’s Story, 31 Days of Oscar, State of the Union, Wine Drama on OWN and Hulu

HBO celebrates its Curb Your Enthusiasm star with The Larry David Story. Turner Classic Movies kicks off its monthlong 31 Days of Oscar movie marathon with a lineup of all Oscar winners. President Biden commands the airwaves with his first State of the Union address. While ABC’s wine-soaked soap Promised Land moves to Hulu, OWN’s The Kings of Napa wraps its first sudsy season.
ComicBook

The Baby Trailer Reveals HBO And HBO Max Premiere Date

HBO Max has released a trailer for The Baby, an upcoming limited series about a killer baby, and announced that it will be premiering on the platform in April. The movie seems to be a pitch-black comedy, making the most out of the inherent ridiculousness of its premise. This isn't, of course, to be confused with Larry Cohen's 1974 schlock horror classic It's Alive, which had evil babies and managed to bring home $7 million on a tiny budget and spawn two sequels and a remake. This is a different evil baby, dagnabbit!
ComicBook

The Batman Pulled From Russian Movie Theaters Before Premiere

Minutes after Disney announced it's temporarily pausing the distribution of its movies to Russia, Warner Brothers is doing the same. Late Monday night, Warners announced it's pulling The Batman from Russian cinemas indefinitely due to the country's invasion of Ukraine. "In light of the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, WarnerMedia is...
Complex

Kanye West’s Alleged Girlfriend Chaney Jones Tries Distinguishing Herself From Kim Kardashian

Not much is known about Kanye West’s latest love interest, Chaney Jones, except that the 24-year-old is a model. It seems that Jones tried to fix that by sharing some information about her background on her Instagram, which has since been deleted. But she might have been particularly prompted to do this because she’s been getting a lot of Kim Kardashian comparisons ever since being linked to Ye.
NBC Chicago

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

