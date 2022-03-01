Where to Watch ‘Joe vs. Carole’ Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Note that prices and deals are accurate as of press time but may be subject to change.

Cool cats and kittens who couldn’t get enough of Netflix’s Tiger King docuseries can lap up more drama between Carole Baskin and now-incarcerated Joe “Exotic” Maldonado-Passage (né Schreibvogel).

Adapted from reporter Robert Moor’s Wondery podcast Joe Exotic: Tiger King , Peacock’s Joe vs. Carole is a new limited scripted series that follows the rivalry between the two big cat lovers and what led to Joe’s murder-for-hire plot against Carole.

Emmy-winning Saturday Night Live comedienne Kate McKinnon stars as Big Cat Rescue sanctuary owner Baskin, John Cameron Mitchell plays the former G.W. Zoo operator and big cat breeder Joe (who is serving 21 years in prison ), Kyle Lachlan is Howard Baskin, Sam Keeley is John Finlay and Nat Wollf plays Travis Maldonado.

The nearly deadly feud between Joe and Carole has spawned countless remixes, memes and parodies, including SNL skits in which Chloe Fineman impersonated the Big Cat Rescue leader.

Ahead, find out everything you need to know on how to stream Joe vs. Carole online.

Joe vs. Carole : Premiere Date, Episode Schedule

Joe vs. Carole arrives Thursday, March 3, on Peacock. All eight episodes of the limited TV series will drop at the same time, so viewers will be able to binge-watch the entire season.

How to Watch Joe vs. Carole Online

The only way to watch Joe vs. Carole is by streaming it through Peacock ‘s ad-supported Premium plan ($5 per month) or the Premium Plus package ($10 monthly) that has ads on a limited number of live and streaming programming.

Both paid options give access to the network’s original content (including Joe vs. Carole , Bel-Air , Wolf Like Me , MacGruber and more) as well as thousands of hours of movies (such as all of the Harry Potter films and J.Lo’s Marry Me ) and TV shows, live entertainment and sports on NBC, next-day access to broadcasted series and Peacock-only channels. The Premium Plus option also lets you watch select titles offline on mobile.

The Peacock app is available on streaming devices, web browsers and platforms such as Amazon Fire Stick and TV, Android TV, Chrome, Firefox, Google Chromecast , iOS, LG Smart TV, PlayStation 4 and 5, Roku, Safari, Samsung Smart TV and Vizio TV, among others .

