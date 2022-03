As Lent approaches, First Presbyterian Church members are continuing to focus on the health and wellness of the community they serve. “Our building was not meant to just be a place to have a church home,” the Rev. Chandler “Chan” Willis, pastor of the church since 2011, said. “It was meant to be a community center for activity — not just religious activity but for other events in the life of the community. We want to host Neighborhood Watch meetings, Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, concerts, birthday parties, anything the community would do.”

