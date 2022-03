KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department said that a man was arrested Friday night in connection with a shooting on Joyce Avenue in December 2021. They said Gregory Harris, 32, was found and arrested at a hotel on Crosswood Boulevard. He was wanted on aggravated assault charges, along with many other felony warrants, according to a release from authorities.

KNOXVILLE, TN ・ 3 DAYS AGO