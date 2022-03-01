Police: Photos released of suspect wanted in Food Lion parking lot shooting in Concord

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Concord Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person accused of shooting and injuring another man in the parking lot of a local Food Lion Monday.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, in the parking lot of the Food Lion located at 3673 Concord Parkway South.

As officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot during an exchange of gunfire. At this time, Concord Police said the shooting appears to have happened following a verbal fight between the victim and suspect. A third person, known to police, was also involved in the gunfire and was not harmed.

Before Concord officers arrived, the suspect fled the area towards the Parkway Station Apartments.

Police said the suspect is described as a Black male in his late teens or early twenties, slender build, last seen wearing a hoodie, grey sweatpants with a tattoo on his face.

The victim in this shooting was taken to a nearby hospital on Monday for minor injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Concord Police at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

