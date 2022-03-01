ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

Police: Photos released of suspect wanted in Food Lion parking lot shooting in Concord

By Ciara Lankford
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WD1Ro_0eSq4SHO00

CONCORD, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Concord Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a person accused of shooting and injuring another man in the parking lot of a local Food Lion Monday.

The shooting happened around 5:45 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, in the parking lot of the Food Lion located at 3673 Concord Parkway South.

As officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who had been shot during an exchange of gunfire. At this time, Concord Police said the shooting appears to have happened following a verbal fight between the victim and suspect. A third person, known to police, was also involved in the gunfire and was not harmed.

Before Concord officers arrived, the suspect fled the area towards the Parkway Station Apartments.

Police said the suspect is described as a Black male in his late teens or early twenties, slender build, last seen wearing a hoodie, grey sweatpants with a tattoo on his face.

The victim in this shooting was taken to a nearby hospital on Monday for minor injuries, police said.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Concord Police at 704-920-5000 or Cabarrus County Crime Stoppers at 704-93-CRIME.

Comments / 11

Blackwulfe342022
5d ago

The only way to make sure the public is safe you simply have to remove and separate some people from society at least two decades after that, they hit their late 50s to early 60s maybe he can be released. This isn't a third world country.

Reply
5
 

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Lion#Shooting#Crime Stoppers#Concord Police
Fox 46 Charlotte

Fox 46 Charlotte

