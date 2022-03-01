(Stacker) – The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Pennsylvania are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Pennsylvania in 2019.

Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

#40. Idaho

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Idaho in 2019: 653

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Idaho to Pennsylvania in 2019: 183

— #26 most common destination from Idaho

#39. Louisiana

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Louisiana in 2019: 710

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Louisiana to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,657

— #15 most common destination from Louisiana

#38. New Mexico

– Moved from Pennsylvania to New Mexico in 2019: 791

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Mexico to Pennsylvania in 2019: 163

— #37 most common destination from New Mexico

#37. Oklahoma

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Oklahoma in 2019: 881

— 0.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oklahoma to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,975

— #10 most common destination from Oklahoma

#36. Mississippi

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Mississippi in 2019: 917

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Mississippi to Pennsylvania in 2019: 65

— #37 most common destination from Mississippi

#35. Wisconsin

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Wisconsin in 2019: 990

— 0.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania in 2019: 942

— #25 most common destination from Wisconsin

#34. Maine

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Maine in 2019: 1,249

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maine to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,787

— #7 most common destination from Maine

#33. New Hampshire

– Moved from Pennsylvania to New Hampshire in 2019: 1,306

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Hampshire to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,148

— #8 most common destination from New Hampshire

#32. Missouri

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Missouri in 2019: 1,320

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Missouri to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,760

— #20 most common destination from Missouri

#31. Minnesota

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Minnesota in 2019: 1,349

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Minnesota to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,708

— #11 most common destination from Minnesota

#30. Vermont

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Vermont in 2019: 1,401

— 0.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Vermont to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,483

— #6 most common destination from Vermont

#29. Rhode Island

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Rhode Island in 2019: 1,538

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Rhode Island to Pennsylvania in 2019: 850

— #11 most common destination from Rhode Island

#28. Nevada

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Nevada in 2019: 1,582

— 0.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Nevada to Pennsylvania in 2019: 721

— #33 most common destination from Nevada

#27. Oregon

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Oregon in 2019: 1,678

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Oregon to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,004

— #22 most common destination from Oregon

#26. Washington, D.C.

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,718

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington, D.C. to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,978

— #6 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

#25. Tennessee

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Tennessee in 2019: 1,833

— 0.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from Tennessee to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,564

— #19 most common destination from Tennessee

#24. Kansas

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Kansas in 2019: 2,189

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kansas to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,073

— #21 most common destination from Kansas

#23. Alabama

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Alabama in 2019: 2,336

— 0.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Alabama to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,898

— #14 most common destination from Alabama

#22. Kentucky

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Kentucky in 2019: 3,235

— 1.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Kentucky to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,222

— #20 most common destination from Kentucky

#21. Colorado

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Colorado in 2019: 3,362

— 1.3% of residents that moved

– Moved from Colorado to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,631

— #35 most common destination from Colorado

#20. Connecticut

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Connecticut in 2019: 3,711

— 1.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Connecticut to Pennsylvania in 2019: 4,853

— #5 most common destination from Connecticut

#19. Illinois

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Illinois in 2019: 4,591

— 1.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Illinois to Pennsylvania in 2019: 3,996

— #23 most common destination from Illinois

#18. Washington

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Washington in 2019: 4,833

— 1.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Washington to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,394

— #20 most common destination from Washington

#17. Arizona

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Arizona in 2019: 4,906

— 1.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from Arizona to Pennsylvania in 2019: 3,104

— #17 most common destination from Arizona

#16. Michigan

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Michigan in 2019: 5,074

— 2.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Michigan to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,969

— #19 most common destination from Michigan

#15. Indiana

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Indiana in 2019: 5,331

— 2.1% of residents that moved

– Moved from Indiana to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,276

— #17 most common destination from Indiana

#14. West Virginia

– Moved from Pennsylvania to West Virginia in 2019: 5,706

— 2.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from West Virginia to Pennsylvania in 2019: 3,763

— #4 most common destination from West Virginia

#13. Massachusetts

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts in 2019: 6,043

— 2.4% of residents that moved

– Moved from Massachusetts to Pennsylvania in 2019: 4,551

— #12 most common destination from Massachusetts

#12. South Carolina

– Moved from Pennsylvania to South Carolina in 2019: 7,227

— 2.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from South Carolina to Pennsylvania in 2019: 4,742

— #8 most common destination from South Carolina

#11. Georgia

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Georgia in 2019: 7,726

— 3.0% of residents that moved

– Moved from Georgia to Pennsylvania in 2019: 7,481

— #10 most common destination from Georgia

#10. Delaware

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Delaware in 2019: 8,902

— 3.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Delaware to Pennsylvania in 2019: 6,387

— #1 most common destination from Delaware

#9. Texas

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Texas in 2019: 9,352

— 3.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Texas to Pennsylvania in 2019: 11,490

— #17 most common destination from Texas

#8. Virginia

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Virginia in 2019: 12,284

— 4.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from Virginia to Pennsylvania in 2019: 12,193

— #6 most common destination from Virginia

#7. California

– Moved from Pennsylvania to California in 2019: 12,578

— 4.9% of residents that moved

– Moved from California to Pennsylvania in 2019: 13,048

— #15 most common destination from California

#6. North Carolina

– Moved from Pennsylvania to North Carolina in 2019: 13,341

— 5.2% of residents that moved

– Moved from North Carolina to Pennsylvania in 2019: 7,221

— #9 most common destination from North Carolina

#5. Maryland

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Maryland in 2019: 14,376

— 5.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Maryland to Pennsylvania in 2019: 21,659

— #2 most common destination from Maryland

#4. Ohio

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Ohio in 2019: 16,792

— 6.5% of residents that moved

– Moved from Ohio to Pennsylvania in 2019: 12,752

— #3 most common destination from Ohio

#3. New Jersey

– Moved from Pennsylvania to New Jersey in 2019: 22,445

— 8.7% of residents that moved

– Moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania in 2019: 43,295

— #1 most common destination from New Jersey

#2. New York

– Moved from Pennsylvania to New York in 2019: 22,641

— 8.8% of residents that moved

– Moved from New York to Pennsylvania in 2019: 46,618

— #3 most common destination from New York

#1. Florida

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Florida in 2019: 34,965

— 13.6% of residents that moved

– Moved from Florida to Pennsylvania in 2019: 19,629

— #7 most common destination from Florida

