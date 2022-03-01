ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Where people in Pennsylvania are moving to most

By Stacker
(Stacker) – The U.S. is among the most mobile countries in the world, but our rates of moving have slumped in recent decades. In 2019, for example, a lower percentage of Americans changed residence than any year prior since 1947 when migration statistics were first gathered by the Census Bureau. Between March of 2019 and 2020, just 9.3% of Americans moved .

American migration has been in some form of decline since the housing boom and economic growth of the ‘40s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. During that period, as much as 20% of the population moved each year.

Stacker compiled a list of where people in Pennsylvania are moving to most using data from the U.S. Census Bureau . States are ranked by the number of people that have moved from Pennsylvania in 2019.

Keep reading to see where people in your home state are moving the most.

#40. Idaho

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Idaho in 2019: 653
— 0.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Idaho to Pennsylvania in 2019: 183
— #26 most common destination from Idaho

#39. Louisiana

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Louisiana in 2019: 710
— 0.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Louisiana to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,657
— #15 most common destination from Louisiana

#38. New Mexico

– Moved from Pennsylvania to New Mexico in 2019: 791
— 0.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from New Mexico to Pennsylvania in 2019: 163
— #37 most common destination from New Mexico

#37. Oklahoma

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Oklahoma in 2019: 881
— 0.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Oklahoma to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,975
— #10 most common destination from Oklahoma

#36. Mississippi

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Mississippi in 2019: 917
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Mississippi to Pennsylvania in 2019: 65
— #37 most common destination from Mississippi

#35. Wisconsin

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Wisconsin in 2019: 990
— 0.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Wisconsin to Pennsylvania in 2019: 942
— #25 most common destination from Wisconsin

#34. Maine

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Maine in 2019: 1,249
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Maine to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,787
— #7 most common destination from Maine

#33. New Hampshire

– Moved from Pennsylvania to New Hampshire in 2019: 1,306
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from New Hampshire to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,148
— #8 most common destination from New Hampshire

#32. Missouri

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Missouri in 2019: 1,320
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Missouri to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,760
— #20 most common destination from Missouri

#31. Minnesota

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Minnesota in 2019: 1,349
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Minnesota to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,708
— #11 most common destination from Minnesota

#30. Vermont

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Vermont in 2019: 1,401
— 0.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Vermont to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,483
— #6 most common destination from Vermont

#29. Rhode Island

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Rhode Island in 2019: 1,538
— 0.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Rhode Island to Pennsylvania in 2019: 850
— #11 most common destination from Rhode Island

#28. Nevada

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Nevada in 2019: 1,582
— 0.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Nevada to Pennsylvania in 2019: 721
— #33 most common destination from Nevada

#27. Oregon

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Oregon in 2019: 1,678
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Oregon to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,004
— #22 most common destination from Oregon

#26. Washington, D.C.

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Washington, D.C. in 2019: 1,718
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington, D.C. to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,978
— #6 most common destination from Washington, D.C.

#25. Tennessee

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Tennessee in 2019: 1,833
— 0.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from Tennessee to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,564
— #19 most common destination from Tennessee

#24. Kansas

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Kansas in 2019: 2,189
— 0.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kansas to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,073
— #21 most common destination from Kansas

#23. Alabama

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Alabama in 2019: 2,336
— 0.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Alabama to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,898
— #14 most common destination from Alabama

#22. Kentucky

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Kentucky in 2019: 3,235
— 1.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Kentucky to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,222
— #20 most common destination from Kentucky

#21. Colorado

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Colorado in 2019: 3,362
— 1.3% of residents that moved
– Moved from Colorado to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,631
— #35 most common destination from Colorado

#20. Connecticut

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Connecticut in 2019: 3,711
— 1.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Connecticut to Pennsylvania in 2019: 4,853
— #5 most common destination from Connecticut

#19. Illinois

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Illinois in 2019: 4,591
— 1.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Illinois to Pennsylvania in 2019: 3,996
— #23 most common destination from Illinois

#18. Washington

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Washington in 2019: 4,833
— 1.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Washington to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,394
— #20 most common destination from Washington

#17. Arizona

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Arizona in 2019: 4,906
— 1.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from Arizona to Pennsylvania in 2019: 3,104
— #17 most common destination from Arizona

#16. Michigan

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Michigan in 2019: 5,074
— 2.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Michigan to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,969
— #19 most common destination from Michigan

#15. Indiana

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Indiana in 2019: 5,331
— 2.1% of residents that moved
– Moved from Indiana to Pennsylvania in 2019: 2,276
— #17 most common destination from Indiana

#14. West Virginia

– Moved from Pennsylvania to West Virginia in 2019: 5,706
— 2.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from West Virginia to Pennsylvania in 2019: 3,763
— #4 most common destination from West Virginia

#13. Massachusetts

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Massachusetts in 2019: 6,043
— 2.4% of residents that moved
– Moved from Massachusetts to Pennsylvania in 2019: 4,551
— #12 most common destination from Massachusetts

#12. South Carolina

– Moved from Pennsylvania to South Carolina in 2019: 7,227
— 2.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from South Carolina to Pennsylvania in 2019: 4,742
— #8 most common destination from South Carolina

#11. Georgia

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Georgia in 2019: 7,726
— 3.0% of residents that moved
– Moved from Georgia to Pennsylvania in 2019: 7,481
— #10 most common destination from Georgia

#10. Delaware

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Delaware in 2019: 8,902
— 3.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Delaware to Pennsylvania in 2019: 6,387
— #1 most common destination from Delaware

#9. Texas

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Texas in 2019: 9,352
— 3.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Texas to Pennsylvania in 2019: 11,490
— #17 most common destination from Texas

#8. Virginia

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Virginia in 2019: 12,284
— 4.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from Virginia to Pennsylvania in 2019: 12,193
— #6 most common destination from Virginia

#7. California

– Moved from Pennsylvania to California in 2019: 12,578
— 4.9% of residents that moved
– Moved from California to Pennsylvania in 2019: 13,048
— #15 most common destination from California

#6. North Carolina

– Moved from Pennsylvania to North Carolina in 2019: 13,341
— 5.2% of residents that moved
– Moved from North Carolina to Pennsylvania in 2019: 7,221
— #9 most common destination from North Carolina

#5. Maryland

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Maryland in 2019: 14,376
— 5.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Maryland to Pennsylvania in 2019: 21,659
— #2 most common destination from Maryland

#4. Ohio

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Ohio in 2019: 16,792
— 6.5% of residents that moved
– Moved from Ohio to Pennsylvania in 2019: 12,752
— #3 most common destination from Ohio

#3. New Jersey

– Moved from Pennsylvania to New Jersey in 2019: 22,445
— 8.7% of residents that moved
– Moved from New Jersey to Pennsylvania in 2019: 43,295
— #1 most common destination from New Jersey

#2. New York

– Moved from Pennsylvania to New York in 2019: 22,641
— 8.8% of residents that moved
– Moved from New York to Pennsylvania in 2019: 46,618
— #3 most common destination from New York

#1. Florida

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Florida in 2019: 34,965
— 13.6% of residents that moved
– Moved from Florida to Pennsylvania in 2019: 19,629
— #7 most common destination from Florida

