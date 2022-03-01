What's the Most Profitable NFT Strategy: Buying at Mint or Later?

Investors know all too well the inevitability of market downturns. While we hummed right along through 2021, this new year and specifically the past few weeks are a sore reminder of what can happen in dramatic fashion. The real threat of continued rising inflation and the invasion of Ukraine by Russia has started testing investor’s confidence levels. It’s been said that the pain investors feel from a loss is twice the amount as the pleasure felt from a gain. These emotions explain why many resort to panic selling, which leads to locking in losses, which leads to timing the market and so forth. Here are some reminders of what you should and should not do before, during, and after an extended market downturn.

