Key Artist Royalty House Member To Retire

This hypothetical is of course based on the Metropolitan Opera saying "we can no longer engage with artists … that support Putin." Say that the Opera concludes that Israel's control over the West Bank is as bad as Putin's attempt to control Ukraine (and to occupy or annex parts of Ukraine). Therefore, if you publicly support Israel, we will fire you and no longer hire you, at least unless you're willing to publicly condemn Israeli actions.

