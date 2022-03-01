ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Any surprise that Baylor's women won the Big 12?

By SicEm365 Radio
sicem365.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSicEm365 Radio hosts Craig, Smoaky, and Paul discuss Baylor Women's Basketball winning the...

sicem365.com

Comments / 0

The Spun

College Basketball Head Coach Fired After 21-Win Season

Despite having a 21-11 record this season, Michael Fly is no longer the head coach of Florida Gulf Coast’s basketball program. Jeff Goodman of Stadium initially reported that Fly is out as the program’s basketball coach. FGCU athletic director Ken Kavanagh commented on his decision to part ways...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KESQ

Smith 35 points as No. 5 Baylor women clinch Big 12 outright

WACO, Texas (AP) — NaLyssa Smith had a career-high 35 points and 12 rebounds in her senior day game for fifth-ranked Baylor, and the Bears clinched the outright Big 12 title. The Bears beat Texas Tech 82-57 in the regular-season finale. The 25-5 Bears were already guaranteed at least a share of their 12th consecutive Big 12 title and 13th overall. Bryn Gerlich had 12 points for 11-18 Texas Tech. The Red Raiders didn’t have more points as a team than Smith by herself until after halftime. It was the 21st double-double this season for Smith, and 49th in her career.
COLLEGE SPORTS
KCEN TV NBC 6

Baylor men's basketball awarded numerous Big 12 honors

WACO, Texas — Following Baylor's second-straight conference title, the Bears picked up numerous all-conference records Sunday evening. Baylor's head coach, Scott Drew, became the first in league history to win three-straight Big 12 Coach of the Year honors after leading the team to back-to-back league titles and a National Championship.
WACO, TX
WacoTrib.com

Baylor's Scott Drew named Big 12 coach of year

Scott Drew was named Big 12 coach of the year for a record third straight season by the league's coaches after leading No. 3 Baylor to a share of the conference championship with Kansas. The Bears head into the Big 12 tournament with a 26-5 overall record and a 14-4...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tampa Bay Times

Gators arrive in Tampa for SEC tournament in must-win mode

His team was sequestered this time last March in Nashville, observing pandemic-induced restrictions and playing SEC tournament games before sparse audiences in an effort to bolster their NCAA seeding. “The whole season was kind of a fog, where everything seemed a bit off, of course, for obvious reasons,” recalled Florida...
TAMPA, FL
