Every year, I not-so-secretly look forward to the first blizzard of winter. When the weather forecast predicts a big snowfall, that’s my cue to head to the grocery store. While the snow falls for hours on end, I nestle myself into the warm kitchen to cook something cozy for dinner. For me this usually means some sort of braised beef dish. I love recipes that come together all in one pot and then cook slowly in the oven for hours. These dishes typically involve a budget-friendly cut of meat, a ton of hearty vegetables, and, more often than not, an enthusiastic splash of wine in the braising liquid.

RECIPES ・ 5 DAYS AGO