Chesapeake, VA

Brush fire consumes several acres of dry grass in southern Chesapeake

By Sarah Fearing
WAVY News 10
 7 days ago

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A brush fire consumed several acres of dry grass in Chesapeake on Tuesday.

Firefighters were called to the 1800 block of Sanderson Road in southern Chesapeake around 1:22 p.m.

Contractors at the location noticed fire coming from beneath a vehicle that was working the field.

Wind and low humidity caused the fire to spread quickly and consumed several acres of dry grass.

Chesapeake firefighters and mutual aid units from Virginia Beach work for hours to control the fire.

No structures were damaged, and no injuries were reported.

Firefighters were still on scene as of 5:15 p.m. putting out hot spots.

  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0poQXu_0eSq3uyf00
    Brush fire on Sanderson Road in Chesapeake March 1, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)
  https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yoY3e_0eSq3uyf00
    Brush fire on Sanderson Road in Chesapeake March 1, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Chesapeake Fire Department)

