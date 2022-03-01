ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monterey County, CA

COVID-19 memorial day passed in Monterey County

By Ricardo Tovar
KION News Channel 5/46
KION News Channel 5/46
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xy5Mo_0eSq3rKU00

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution to make every March 1 "COVID-19 Victims & Survivors Memorial Day."

On the day that Monterey County reached 700 COVID-19 related deaths the board unanimously approved a resolution to honor local residents who have lost their lives and for survivors.

White flags were planted this week in front of the County Government Center in Salinas.

Further discussion will take place on March 22 by the Board of Supervisors to potentially have a permanent memorial made.

The post COVID-19 memorial day passed in Monterey County appeared first on KION546 .

Comments / 0

Related
KION News Channel 5/46

Newsom wants tax rebate, touts ‘California Way’ of governing

By ADAM BEAM and DON THOMPSON Associated Press SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom proposed a tax rebate amid record-high prices at the pump. He announced the plan in his State of the State address Tuesday. He rejected calls to increase oil drilling, saying he wants to free the state “from the grasp The post Newsom wants tax rebate, touts ‘California Way’ of governing appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Hollister School District to cut 33 staff members

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- To address a $6 million budget deficit the Board of Trustees approved 33 staff cuts in a March 3 meeting. The Hollister Board of Trustees voted 4-1 to eliminate 15 classified positions, 4-1 to eliminate 15 certificated positions, and 5-0 to eliminate 3 administrative roles.  The cuts will save the school around The post Hollister School District to cut 33 staff members appeared first on KION546.
HOLLISTER, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

SPCA Monterey County asking for help rescuing baby opossums

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- SPCA Monterey County is asking the public to help save baby opossums if they happen to run over their mothers. Currently, SPCA has nine rescued baby opossums whose mother died after being hit by a car in Salinas. Every Spring, female opossums have babies in their pouches and are sometimes hit The post SPCA Monterey County asking for help rescuing baby opossums appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Monterey County, CA
Monterey County, CA
Health
Monterey County, CA
Government
City
Salinas, CA
Local
California Health
Monterey County, CA
Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Local
California Coronavirus
KION News Channel 5/46

First steps for tsunami damage repairs in Moss Landing Harbor District approved

MOSS LANDING, Calif. (KION-TV) -- Local Emergency Declaration from Monterey County was approved by the Board of Supervisors to help with severe damages in the Moss Landing Harbor District caused by the Tonga Tsunami. The cost for repairs exceeds roughly $3 million with destruction to pilings, docks, the harbor channel and infrastructure. "The big-ticket items The post First steps for tsunami damage repairs in Moss Landing Harbor District approved appeared first on KION546.
MOSS LANDING, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

DWR awards $49 million to help disadvantaged with California drought

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KION-TV)-- California is preparing for a third dry year as the Department of Water Resources announces $49 million for 18 state projects. This sixth round of local assistance is made possible through the Small Community Drought Relief program. Of those projects, 15 of them will go straight to disadvantaged communities to help with The post DWR awards $49 million to help disadvantaged with California drought appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Governor Newsom launches mental health and homelessness help plan

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION -TV)-- CARE court is Governor Gavin Newsom's latest unveiled solution to help treat severely impaired and untreated Californians and hold patients accountable for their treatment plans. CARE court is for helping give access and help family members, first responders, intervention teams and mental health service providers, among others, to refer people The post Governor Newsom launches mental health and homelessness help plan appeared first on KION546.
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#County Government#Covid#The Board Of Supervisors
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County Office of Emergency Services opens up biweekly Q&A hour for public to learn more about disasters

the Monterey County Office of Emergency Services is inviting the public to their new "office hours” to give people the chance to address their concerns about disasters and how to be better prepared.  The post Monterey County Office of Emergency Services opens up biweekly Q&A hour for public to learn more about disasters appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

California could OK abortions by solo nurse practitioners

By ADAM BEAM SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A bill announced Thursday in the California Legislature would let some nurse practitioners perform abortions without the supervision of a doctor — part of a plan to prepare for a potential influx of patients from other states if the U.S. Supreme Court allows states to ban or severely The post California could OK abortions by solo nurse practitioners appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey County Board of Supervisors approve support of Ukraine

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The Monterey County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a resolution to express their support for the people of Ukraine. The board also said they "strongly condemn" the Russian invasion and are urging the United States to provide more support to the Ukrainian government. The Ukrainian flag will also be flown at The post Monterey County Board of Supervisors approve support of Ukraine appeared first on KION546.
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

California to end mask mandate for schools and unvaccinated

By JOCELYN GECKER and ADAM BEAM SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Due to declining case rates beginning on March 1, masks will not be required for unvaccinated people in most indoor settings but will be strongly recommended. These state policies do not change the federal requirement so masks will be required for public transportation. California continues to The post California to end mask mandate for schools and unvaccinated appeared first on KION546.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KION News Channel 5/46

Salinas receives $4.1 million in funding for homeless camps

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The City of Salinas has announced they have been given a notice of intent for $4,079,416 in Encampment Resolution Funding. This notice was given by the California Interagency Council on Homelessness and the grant will help support Health and Safety Day projects that help with service and clean-up efforts at encampment sites. The post Salinas receives $4.1 million in funding for homeless camps appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

100% of people in East Salinas have at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- All residents living in the 93905 zip code of East Salinas have officially received at least one dose of the covid vaccine. This specific area held 18% of the total number of positive cases in Monterey County. "I feel a little more relaxed with life. Not too worried about all this," The post 100% of people in East Salinas have at least their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine appeared first on KION546.
SALINAS, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

KION News Channel 5/46

Monterey, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Monterey and Salinas, CA from KION News Channel 5/46.

 https://kion546.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy