A Pair of Omni-Screen Ad Initiatives Are Born

With Courier Elemental, you can customize the look, language, and structure of your notification based on locale, channel, and other more advanced custom logic. Marking up notification emails with HTML out of the 1990s has always been an annoyance, but now notifications need to span across additional channels such as SMS, Slack, Microsoft Teams, mobile push, web push, etc. They also need to accommodate more dynamic use cases like magic login links, multi-language notifications, and location-based alerts that have caused the content formatting challenge to become far more complicated and cumbersome.
