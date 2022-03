Former Missouri quarterback Drew Lock is on the move in one of the biggest NFL trades in years. Lock is headed to the Seattle Seahawks as part of a package to bring 9-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson to Denver. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Seahawks will also get tight end Noah Fant, defensive lineman Shelby Harris and multiple draft picks from Denver in the trade. In the deal Seattle will get two 1st round picks, two 2nd round picks and a 5th round pick while the Broncos will get a 4th round pick in addition to Wilson, per ESPN's report. Denver NBC affiliate KUSA-TV confirmed the trade after ESPN first reported the deal.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO