Fabio Jakobsen (QuickStep-AlphaVinyl) outsprinted Wout van Aert (Jumbo-Visma) from a severely reduced front group to win stage 2 of Paris-Nice after the peloton was scattered into echelons on the road to Orléans. Christophe Laporte placed third to retain the yellow jersey, while his Jumbo-Visma teammate Primož Roglič finished safely at the head of the race to remain in prime position to claim overall victory.

CYCLING ・ 1 DAY AGO