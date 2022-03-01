ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Chrissy Teigen Does Date Night in Colorful Crop Top, Tights & Towering Platforms

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30Fe96_0eSq32q200

Click here to read the full article.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Chrissy Teigen wore head-to-to Versace in her latest look.

The model and TV personality posted photos of her latest date night outfit on Instagram. In the series of photos, taken beforeher visit to Kimika in New York, Teigen wore a Versace crop tank top with matching high-waisted shorts. The set featured a bright, colorful pattern in shades of orange, pink, blue, black and more. Teigen accessorized with drop earrings and added a bit of warmth with black tights.

Teigen continued the Versace theme with her shoes. She added serious height to her look with black satin platform heels from the luxury house. The shoe had sleek black uppers and a two-layered sole paired with a thin ankle strap embellished with sparkly crystals for security. The pumps also had a height of approximately six inches with the double platform. The Medusa Aevitas Platform Pumps retail on Versace’s website for $1,425.

Teigen has a renowned penchant for statement footwear. The “Lip Sync Battle” co-host is often seen in heeled sandals and pumps by Jimmy Choo, Saint Laurent and Gucci, often featuring details like bold colors and PVC uppers. She also favors suede and leather boots with pointed toes and stiletto heels from popular labels like Paris Texas, Amina Muaddi and The Attico. On the off-duty front, she can be spotted in APL sneakers and Balenciaga slides as well.

Add height to your next outfit with these platform heels.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=169Ndk_0eSq32q200
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

Buy Now: Jeffrey Campbell Ovr-N-Out Pump, $135

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rydJz_0eSq32q200
CREDIT: Courtesy of Steve Madden

Buy Now: Steve Madden Charlize Black Satin, $140

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FL7uc_0eSq32q200
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zara

Buy Now: Zara Heeled Platform Shoes, $119

See more of Chrissy’s best style moments over the years here .

More from Footwear News Best of Footwear News

Comments / 29

Jon La Streg
6d ago

Apparently she only comes out at night when it’s a full moon, she is the example of a real life ogre, John must wear blinders at night.

Reply
8
Alfred E Neuman
6d ago

🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮🤮

Reply
11
OnlyIn America
6d ago

She looks like somebody whacked her in the face with a frying pan!

Reply
15
Related
Footwear News

Jennifer Aniston Debuts New Haircut With Bangs While Dressed in Chic Floral Robe With Adam Sandler for ‘Murder Mystery 2’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Aniston showed us a behind-the-scenes look on set of the “Murder Mystery 2” with her good friend and co-star Adam Sandler. The two actors posed for photos snuggled close together with the seascape as their backdrop in new images shared today to both of their Instagram accounts. Aniston looked very tropical, dressed in a Fleur Du Mal robe with a floral rose print. The actress wore a cami or bralette under the robe for an added layer. For bottoms,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Buttons Up in Red Dress Paired With Strappy Sandals for Dundas x Revolve Dinner

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. There is no style that the influencer Lori Harvey can’t pull off. On Friday, Harvey attended a Dundas x Revolve dinner hosted by Mary J. Blige in Los Angeles. Some of the stars who attended the function include Ciara and Russell Wilson, Heidi Klum, Nicole Scherzinger and Taraji P Henson. For the outfit, Harvey donned a red and black long-sleeve button-up dress that featured two big pockets on the front accented by black flaps and glittery gold buttons. The piece...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Serena Williams Flips Her Hair Modeling a Mini Skirt From Her Own Brand With Nike x Off-White Air Force 1 Sneakers

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Serena Williams slays Monday with a hair flip. The four-time Olympic gold medalist shared a photo on Instagram showing off pieces from her clothing line, S by Serena. For the outfit, Williams wore a black T-shirt that had sleek cutouts at the neckline paired with a black and white abstract print skirt that elevated the top in a chic, flouncy way. She accessorized with a gold dainty bracelet for a touch of glimmer. View this post on Instagram A post...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Madden
Person
Kristin Cavallari
Person
Chrissy Teigen
Person
Jimmy Choo
Person
Yara Shahidi
Person
Jimmy Fallon
shefinds

Zendaya Just Wore Sheer Tights As Pants On Date Night With Tom Holland—Her Legs Won't Quit!

From sizzling red carpet looks to stylish Instagram shots, Zendaya, 25, is no stranger to a gorgeous, leggy ensemble. With her model height, the Euphoria actress stunned in a leg-baring LBD look while spotted on a date with her boyfriend Tom Holland, also 25. We love this chic, timeless and classy get-up! After all, what works better for date nights than a little black dress?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Date Night#Tights#Apl
shefinds

Your Jaw Is Going To Drop When You See Kim Kardashian's 'Real Face'

You wait years for a makeup-free and filter-free picture of Kim Kardashian, and several come along at the same time! Always the way! The 41-year-old SKIMS founder must have been aware of all the high praise she received for her bare-faced, natural picture which was shared to her friend Allison Statter’s Instagram last month, as she didn’t seem to care about being snapped sans makeup or filters while she and daughter North West were running errands in Los Angeles on Tuesday, February 8th!
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

All the Details on Simone Biles’ Super-Special Engagement Ring

In case you missed yesterdays happy/joyful news, Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and NFL player Jonathan Owens are engaged!!!!!!!!. Simone announced the news on Instagram along with a ton of beautiful pics, writing, “THE EASIEST YES. I can’t wait to spend forever & ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! let’s get married FIANCÉ 💍🥺🤎 @jowens_3.”
NFL
shefinds

Lady Gaga Just Let It All Hang Out In A Low-Cut Sparkly Dress At The SAG Awards—She’s Never Looked Better!

We were right to eagerly await Lady Gaga’s 28th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards arrival, as the 35-year-old performer basically shut down the red carpet with her jaw-dropping appearance! The singer and actress was nominated in the ‘Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role’ category for her portrayal of Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, so she undoubtedly had to make a bold statement with her outfit of choice!
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Hypebae

Fans React to Zendaya's Wax Figure, Saying It Looks Like Kylie Jenner

Arguably one of the most beautiful women in the world, Zendaya’s natural good looks are hard to replicate and some are saying Madame Tussauds London has missed the mark. The well-known wax museum unveiled its latest figure of the Euphoria actor, modeled after her 2016 red carpet appearance at the Humane Society of the United States’ “To The Rescue Gala,” where she wore a bright fuchsia suit.
CELEBRITIES
Vogue Magazine

On Rihanna’s Magnificent Bad-Gal Maternity Style

Just when you thought maternity style was all dungarees and Breton stripes, Rihanna, the patron saint of memorable looks, entered the chat in a vintage Chanel pink puffer and bejeweled belly chains. Ever since the makeup mogul announced her pregnancy with A$AP Rocky, her maternity wear has been the talk of the town (by town I mean Twitter). People (by people I mean Twitter) have been falling over themselves to critique the appropriateness of her choices as an expectant mother: too short, too sheer, too brief.
BEAUTY & FASHION
shefinds

We're Still Not Recovered From Lady Gaga Forgetting Her Pants On The Cover Of 'Deadline'—Her Legs Look Incredible!

Lady Gaga, 35, just graced the cover of Deadline’s “AwardsLine Oscar Preview” issue and looked effortlessly elegant and sultry in a thigh-length, tasteful blazer and knee-high black heeled boots. As always with her style, this outfit absolutely wowed us. (The article that accompanied the photo shoot, and Gaga’s articulate, eloquent comments on her recent film role and being a woman in Hollywood, did too!)
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Footwear News

96K+
Followers
13K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy