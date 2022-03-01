Kristen Stewarts Goes High-Low in Sequined Crop Top, Skirt and $90 Aldo Heels at HCA Awards

Click here to read the full article.

Kristen Stewart elevated her latest edgy outfit with a sleek set of heels from trendy shoe brand Aldo. The star donned the affordable shoes for the Hollywood Critics Association (HCA) Film Awards, where she won Best Actress for her portrayal of Diana Spencer in “Spencer.”

The Academy Award-nominated star was boldly dressed for the occasion in a sequined set by Galvan London. Creating an edgy glam moment, stylist Tara Swennen dressed Stewart in a crop top and column skirt covered in dark red sequins. Posing ahead of the Awards, Stewart was the image of nonchalant grunge with a matching manicure.

When it came to shoes, Swennen completed Stewart’s look in a budget-friendly pair of Aldo pumps. The “Twilight” star strapped into a pair of slick $90 Deedee pumps , which featured black faux leather buckled ankle straps and a clear black PVC counters and pointed toes. The pair was complete with matching 3.5-inch heels, creating the ultimate versatile shoes with black and transparent tones.

PVC heels have become a trend within the pointed-toe pump rise, as part of the current high heel renaissance. Most pairs feature paneling or allover see-through textures with tall heels and sharp toes, like new styles by Chinese Laundry, Gianvito Rossi and Jimmy Choo. In addition to Stewart, stars like Kim Kardashian, Vanessa Hudgens and Megan Fox have also slid into PVC heels by Yeezy, Amina Muaddi and Alexander Wang in recent weeks. Stewart’s no stranger to a bold heel, however, wearing Chanel pumps with capped toes on “Stephen Colbert” earlier this season.

Stewart’s known for her edgy approach to fashion since rising to fame. As a brand ambassador for Chanel since 2013, the “Personal Shopper” star often wears the French label’s shoes on and off the red carpet. Aside from Chanel, she’s been seen in strappy sandals, loafers and pointed-toe pumps from brands including Christian Louboutin, Tamara Mellon, Nomasei and Jimmy Choo. She’s also been spotted in edgy boots by Dr. Martens and Casadei. When off duty, Stewart prefers Timberland work boots, Public Desire slippers and loafers from Poesie Veneziane and Hereu. Her frequent go-to pairs also include Adidas, Vans and Converse sneakers.

