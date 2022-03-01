ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ukraine faces medical crisis as hospitals run critically low on oxygen

By Edie Frederick
KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ny71z_0eSq2zQV00

Access to critical medical care supplies is running low in Ukraine, as Russia continues its attacks.

For more, stream KCBS Radio now .

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, Professor of Medicine and Associate Dean for Regional Campuses at UCSF, told KCBS Radio topping the list of medical care needs is oxygen.

"Ukraine is probably going to run out of oxygen in the next 24 hours, some hospitals are already out," he warned.

Not only is the Ukraine dealing with casualties of war, but COVID-19 is also a pervasive issue taking up beds in hospitals. 1,700 people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus, Chin-Hong said.

"When you think about war you think about trauma associated with war, but as an infectious disease doctor a lot of the casualties come from public health issues," he explained. "Lack of clean water, diarrheal diseases and other communicable diseases like COVID."

Without oxygen people will die very quickly. "Those are the untold casualties of people in hospitals requiring oxygen for regular things that you and I would need oxygen for if we went to the hospital," Chin-Hong said. "I'm really worried about not just the acute oxygen needs, but the long and ongoing care that's needed in the country."

LISTEN to KCBS Radio
FAVORITE KCBS Radio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

China accidentally releases secret Russia-Ukraine documents online

A Chinese state-controlled news outlet appears to have accidentally published official instructions for how Chinese media outlets are to cover Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Washington Post first reported on Tuesday that the Chinese media outlet Horizon News posted the instructions on its Weibo, a Chinese alternative to Twitter. The since-deleted Weibo post stated Chinese outlets are not to make posts unfavorable to Russia or favorable to Western assessments of Russia’s actions in Ukraine.
CHINA
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Hospital#Oxygen#Russia#Regional Campuses At Ucsf#Covid#Kcbs Radio Facebook
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
Telegraph

Watch: Russian saboteur plot in Kyiv ends in deadly hail of bullets

Mobile phone footage showing a lethal ambush on a Russian truck in Kyiv was posted on social media within moments of it happening on Friday. Three soldiers, said to be Russians disguised as Ukrainians, lay dead at the end of a fierce gun battle that lasted for more than two minutes. The footage was filmed by civilians from flats overlooking the scene.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukraine military uniforms attempt to enter Kyiv in captured vehicles

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukrainian military uniform led a convoy towards Kyiv in captured army vehicles, Kyiv’s deputy defence minister said.Anna Maliar said Russian military seized Ukrainian army trucks, changed into Ukraine military uniform and were “moving at speed to the centre of Kyiv from the direction of Oboloni” and are “followed by a convoy of Russian military trucks”. “They will surely be destroyed,” she added in a Facebook post on Friday morning.Within an hour, the minister updated the post to say that there had been no damage and the vehicles have stopped. Ukrainian reporter Anastasiia Lapatina later said...
MILITARY
KCBS News Radio

KCBS News Radio

San Francisco, CA
10K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

 https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy