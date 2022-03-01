Ukraine faces medical crisis as hospitals run critically low on oxygen

Access to critical medical care supplies is running low in Ukraine, as Russia continues its attacks.

Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, Professor of Medicine and Associate Dean for Regional Campuses at UCSF, told KCBS Radio topping the list of medical care needs is oxygen.

"Ukraine is probably going to run out of oxygen in the next 24 hours, some hospitals are already out," he warned.

Not only is the Ukraine dealing with casualties of war, but COVID-19 is also a pervasive issue taking up beds in hospitals. 1,700 people are currently hospitalized with coronavirus, Chin-Hong said.

"When you think about war you think about trauma associated with war, but as an infectious disease doctor a lot of the casualties come from public health issues," he explained. "Lack of clean water, diarrheal diseases and other communicable diseases like COVID."

Without oxygen people will die very quickly. "Those are the untold casualties of people in hospitals requiring oxygen for regular things that you and I would need oxygen for if we went to the hospital," Chin-Hong said. "I'm really worried about not just the acute oxygen needs, but the long and ongoing care that's needed in the country."

