Kendall Was Just Seen With Kourtney’s Ex After His ‘Heated’ Feud With Scott

By Jason Pham
 7 days ago

Casual run-in. Kendall Jenner and Younes Bendjima reunited after his feud with Scott Disick over Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Kendall and Younes—the ex-boyfriend of Kendall’s older sister, Kourtney—were seen together in an Instagram Story shared by singer Mustafa the Poet on February 28, 2022. The video showed Kendall and Younes partying at the same table in Paris with other friends, including Euphoria star Jacob Elordi. The video comes after Younes’ feud with the Kardashian-Jenner family following his split from Kourtney, whom he dated on and off from 2016 to 2019. In a tweet in March 2021, Kourtney’s younger sister, Khloé Kardashian, called Younes “toxic.” During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion in June 2021, Scott—who dated Kourtney from 2006 to 2015—claimed that no one in the Kardashian-Jenners liked Younes . “Well, the last guy,” he said. “Let’s all be honest here.” Khloé added, “Nobody was happy with the last one.”

Kendall and Younes’ video together also comes after he leaked a DM from Scott in August 2021, in which the Flip It Like Disick star slammed Kourtney for a photo of her kissing her now-fiance, Travis Barker, on a yacht in Italy. “Yo is this chick ok!???? Brooo like what is this. In the middle of Italy,” Scott wrote in his DM to Younes. “Doesn’t matter to me as long as she’s happy,” Younes responded. “PS I ain’t your bro.” He also captioned the screenshot, “Keep the same energy you had about me publicly, privately,” seemingly referring to Scott’s comments about how “nobody” liked him.

After Kourtney and Travis’ engagement in October 2021, a source told Page Six that Scott was “going crazy” over the news. “Scott is going crazy,” the insider said. “He’s going to go off the deep end. It’s really bad. It’s about to get dark.” Another source also told Us Weekly at the time that Scott was “jealous” of Travis and believed that he and Kourtney would call off their engagement before they made it to the altar. “He knew it was possible, but is very jealous of Kourtney and Travis’ relationship,” the source said. The insider added at the time that Scott “still thinks that they could call things off before the wedding,”

Another source also told HollywoodLife at the time that Scott was taken by surprise by Kourtney’s engagement . “Scott is losing his shit right now over Kourtney’s getting engaged. He feels like he deserved some sort of warning that this was coming, but he really didn’t,” the insider said. “This is what Kourtney has wanted her whole life and it is what Scott refused to give her. Now he has to deal with the consequences of his actions, or lack thereof, forever.”

Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians by Kris Jenner

For more about the Kardashians, check out Kris Jenner's 2011 memoir, Kris Jenner…And All Things Kardashians , in which the momager tells her never-before-told story about how she led her six children—Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Rob, Kendall and Kylie—to international stardom and built their multi-million dollar empire.

