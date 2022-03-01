NJ student to sit with Jill Biden during State of the Union
WASHINGTON (PIX11) — A New Jersey college student will be sitting with First Lady Jill Biden during the president’s State of the Union Address Tuesday night.
Kezia Rodriguez, a Queens native and full-time student at Bergen Community College, is among eight Americans selected as guests in the First Lady’s Box for the State of the Union.
Rodriguez was chosen as a guest because she represents “policies or themes” that will be addressed by President Joe Biden in his speech.Biden’s first State of the Union: What to watch
On top of attending college, Rodriguez is a mother of twin daughters. She enrolled her children in Bergen Community College’s tuition-free child care program, an initiative made possible by the American Rescue Plan, according to the White House. Rodriguez previously introduced Jill Biden at Bergen in January.
Rodriguez, a first-generation American, is on track to graduate with an associate’s degree in general science and plans to transfer to a four-year institution to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing, according to the White House.
President Biden will deliver his State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress at 9 p.m. Watch the State of the Union live on pix11.com
