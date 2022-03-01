ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, NJ

NJ student to sit with Jill Biden during State of the Union

By Finn Hoogensen
PIX11
PIX11
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O2gKy_0eSq2lJZ00

WASHINGTON (PIX11) — A New Jersey college student will be sitting with First Lady Jill Biden during the president’s State of the Union Address Tuesday night.

Kezia Rodriguez, a Queens native and full-time student at Bergen Community College, is among eight Americans selected as guests in the First Lady’s Box for the State of the Union.

Rodriguez was chosen as a guest because she represents “policies or themes” that will be addressed by President Joe Biden in his speech.

Biden’s first State of the Union: What to watch

On top of attending college, Rodriguez is a mother of twin daughters. She enrolled her children in Bergen Community College’s tuition-free child care program, an initiative made possible by the American Rescue Plan, according to the White House. Rodriguez previously introduced Jill Biden at Bergen in January.

Rodriguez, a first-generation American, is on track to graduate with an associate’s degree in general science and plans to transfer to a four-year institution to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing, according to the White House.

President Biden will deliver his State of the Union speech to a joint session of Congress at 9 p.m. Watch the State of the Union live on pix11.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Gov. Murphy unveils tax rebate; some potential recipients not pleased

SECAUCUS, N.J. (PIX11) — Nearly two million New Jersey households will receive hundreds of dollars in property tax rebates, if Gov. Phil Murphy’s newly proposed budget gets passed by the state legislature. The tax rebate measure has its critics, though, and some of them are the very people who would receive the money.   Murphy unveiled […]
INCOME TAX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, NJ
Union, NJ
Government
State
Washington State
City
Union, NJ
PIX11

Cuomo hints at political comeback in Brooklyn church speech

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — Former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo slammed the Attorney General’s report, which found he sexually harassed multiple women, during a 30 minute speech at the God’s Battalion of Prayer church in Brooklyn Sunday morning. Cuomo pointed out that while several district attorneys investigated claims made against him, none of those investigations led […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Queens deli owner with family in Ukraine feels community’s support

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — The owner of a Ukrainian deli in Queens continues to work as his concerns for his loved ones in Ukraine build each day. With every order and every phone call, 32-year-old Stepan Rogulskyi says he feels the love of his neighborhood of Ridgewood. “I’m Ukrainian. I feel we are not lonely. We […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

NJ drops school mask mandate but not all districts end requirement

TRENTON, N.J. (PIX11) — As New Jersey health officials continue to report progress in beating back the latest wave of COVID-19 infections, Gov. Phil Murphy on Monday allowed schools to drop the mask mandate. The governor said the state was moving into a new phase of the pandemic and credited the hard work of New […]
EDUCATION
PIX11

PIX on Politics panel: Breaking down COVID rules, NYC crime, more

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Major changes to New York City’s COVID-19 restrictions and mandates were announced by Mayor Eric Adams on Friday. PIX on Politics host Dan Mannarino, PIX11 political reporters Henry Rosoff and Ayana Harry, and City and State’s Jeff Coltin sat down on Sunday to discuss the end of the city’s school mask […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Jill Biden
PIX11

Queens borough president launches donation drive for Ukrainians hurt in Russian attacks

QUEENS, N.Y. (PIX11) — Queens Borough President Donovan Richards Jr. launched a donation drive Monday for Ukrainians in need. “Those who have remained in Ukraine are in desperate need of medical supplies, especially as the Russian government recklessly escalates its brutality against the local population,” Richards said in a statement. Donations of first-aid kits, bandages, […]
QUEENS, NY
PIX11

New York bill would make it easier to challenge wrongful convictions

ALBANY, N.Y. (PIX11) — New Yorkers who spent years in prison for crimes they didn’t commit rallied in Albany Tuesday to convince lawmakers to pass The Challenging Wrongful Convictions Act. The legislation is supported by The Innocence Project. Advocates say it would give people with a claim of innocence a pathway in the court system […]
ALBANY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Student#Americans#The State Of The Union#The American Rescue Plan#The White House#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Cuomo rips ‘cancel culture,’ hints at political comeback

NEW YORK (AP) — Just six months after he resigned from office in disgrace over sexual harassment allegations, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared to be hinting at a political comeback in remarks at a Brooklyn church on Sunday. The Democrat made a campaign-like stop at a Brooklyn church Sunday, delivering a speech in […]
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
Place
Americas
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
White House
PIX11

NYC’s strict COVID mandates end in new push for normalcy

NEW YORK (PIX11) — After two grueling years of dealing with COVID-19 safety measures, New Yorkers on Monday took a major step toward pre-pandemic normalcy. Effective Monday, public school students and staff no longer have to wear masks indoors. It was the first school day that students did not have to wear a facemask in […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Russian threats rising, no breaches in NYC so far

NEW YORK (PIX11) — City officials, including the NYPD’s top cop on counter terrorism and intelligence, say that so far, all potential Russian cyber threat have been repelled. In a briefing inside NYPD Headquarters, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand joined Deputy Commissioner of Intelligence and Counterterrorism John Miller, NYC Chief Technology Officer Matthew Fraser and Comptroller Brad […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

25K+
Followers
5K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy