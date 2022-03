The company is still looking to raise additional capital to fund its business plans. After a tumultuous last year, electric vehicle (EV) start-up Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) is getting closer to beginning commercial production of its Endurance pickup truck. But investors still aren't happy with what they heard from the company's fourth-quarter and full-year 2021 financial update this morning. Lordstown shares fell as much as 19% in early trading Monday and remained down 17.1% as of 11:08 a.m. ET.

ECONOMY ・ 4 DAYS AGO