TYLER, Texas — A Tyler area school has been ranked as the top school in its metro area and in the top 100 public high schools statewide, according to a recent report. Tyler ISD's Early College High School ranks No. 1 in the Tyler metro area compared to other public high schools in the latest U.S. News and World Report Best High School Rankings. It also secured a spot as one of the top 100 public high schools in the state.

TYLER, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO