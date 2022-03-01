Another Deadly Semi Crash in Minnesota

The Big Apple. Sin City. Motor City. The Windy City. City's all over the country have earned -- or claimed -- nicknames for themselves. Some -- like Detroit's "Motor City" -- are more or less positive, while others -- like Las Vegas' "Sin City" -- not so much. Here in Minnesota, most refer to Minneapolis and St. Paul together as "The Twin Cities." Individually, they may also be known as "Mini Apple," "Mill City," or "The Saintly City." St. Cloud here in Central Minnesota is commonly referred to as the "Granite City." Late last year, we asked listeners to share their town's nickname.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO