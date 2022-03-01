ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stearns County, MN

Another Deadly Semi Crash in Minnesota

By Andy Brownell
 6 days ago
Saint Joseph, MN (KROC-AM News) - A truck driver from east-central Minnesota was the victim of a semi-truck crash today in Stearns County. The State Patrol says the 60-year-old man from Rush City was traveling east on I-94...

Stearns County, MN
Rush City, MN
Saint Joseph, MN
Minnesota State
Community Policy