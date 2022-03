In the quiet of a wooded gully, I imagine I can hear the sounds of loud yesterdays. Two trees, not felled but fallen, must have created a steeplechase barrier across the track here, for their upper trunks have been cut into three-metre lengths. In the scatter of sawdust, I imagine the roar and the whine of a chainsaw – the ecstasy in the change of pitch as its blade cut through still-living tissue and through the heart of each trunk. It was the sound that I heard all around in those days after the big blow.

