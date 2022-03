Oak Ridge North City Council unanimously approved the Teddy Bear Park project cost during a regular meeting Feb. 28. The total cost of renovations to the park will cost $264,127, and the city will fulfill the project payment with American Rescue Plan Act funds. The payment for the park is not due until 30 days after park completion. The city received about $391,626 in the first installment of federal funds in September, and the city will receive the remaining funds in May. As previously reported by Community Impact Newspaper, the city is expected to receive about $783,000 total in ARPA funds.

OAK RIDGE NORTH, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO