Shinkoskey: Pres., Congress must help Ukraine more

I push as often as I can for people to read history, any history. But the history that will be written about 21st century America will not be worth reading. It will start out with the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001. But what value are the details of two huge buildings crumbling on national television?

A plane hits, another plane hits, fires start, people jump out windows, one building folds like a house of cards, and then the other. A memorial is built. People forget all about it.

After that, our brand-new history book will move into an unending binge of scandals surrounding the wealthy, sexual harassment in leadership circles, racial murders by police, anarchist movements against public health law, coup attempts, and daily acts of aggression of our own ignorant people against one another over school issues, facial fashion, athletic contests.

No positive lessons here, just one great big sign the nation itself is collapsing like the towers did.

Are our great grandchildren really going to want to read about a president and Congress who did nothing but cut down on cash transfers to Russian autocrats while Europe exploded into a great world war?