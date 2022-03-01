ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denmark, SC

Voorhes College awarded grant in order to help rehabilitate historic buildings on campus

By Karlton Clay
 7 days ago

Denmark, South Carolina (WJBF) – Voorhees College has received a grant from the National Trust for Historic Preservation.

Voorhes is among four other Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs) to be awarded the grant in order to address deferred maintenance and plan for rehabilitating historic buildings on campus.

The grant, totaling $650,000 for the five institutions, was announced Monday, February 28th and is being awarded through the National Trust’s HBCU Cultural Heritage Stewardship Initiative.

“We appreciate this grant, which will be used to support our Cultural Heritage Stewardship Plans for Menafee and Massachusetts Halls and other historic areas across campus. These historic structures are a source of pride for us and will be used to educate future students who matriculate at our institution,” says Ronnie Hopkins, president of Voorhees College. “We, like other HBCUs, have significant infrastructure challenges and these resources will help us resolve some of them.”

According to the press release, Menefee Hall, constructed in 1907, is a coed residence hall with each room having single or double accommodations, shared bathroom, and a shared living space. There is also a shared laundry room.

Massachusetts Hall, constructed in 1930, is a campus administration building that also contains a large auditorium.

According to the National Trust for Historic Preservation, the initiative provides technical assistance, funds new Cultural Heritage Stewardship Plans, and empowers HBCUs with resources to protect, preserve, and leverage historic campuses, buildings, and landscapes, ensuring that these academic institutions and symbols of African-American pride continue to inspire and educate future generations.

Warren County School System converting to at-home learning on Wednesday

WARREN COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) – The Warren County School System will be converting to an at-home learning day on Wednesday, March 9th. According to School Superintendent Christopher Harris, the conversion is taken place due to the Warren County Boys Basketball team playing against Drew Charter on Wednesday in the Macon Coliseum after a historic season. […]
JENNIE: Aquinas students competing for LLS Students of the Year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)– Three juniors at Aquinas High School have been nominated to run as candidates in the 2022 Students of the Year campaign in support of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Students of the Year is a leadership development program for high school students to raise awareness and money for blood cancers. The team, […]
Augusta Earth Day 2022 coming to Phinizy Swamp in April

AUGUSTA (WJBF) – On Saturday, April 23rd; Augusta University, the City of Augusta, Phinizy Center for Water Sciences, and the Savannah River Keeper are hosting the big Earth Day Augusta Celebration in keeping with the world-wide Earth Day movement to promote sustainable living. This is an annual event free to the community hosted at the […]
Will your donation help Ukrainians? Here’s how to tell if a charity is a scam

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Eager to help Ukrainian refugees? You might want to do a little research before you donate. The South Carolina Secretary of State’s office put out a reminder Tuesday morning to research an alleged charity before pulling out a wallet. “Our prayers are with the people of Ukraine as they fight for […]
McCormick residents angry after getting unusually high electric bills

MCCORMICK, S.C. (WJBF)- Some people in McCormick County want answers after receiving higher than normal electric bills. Joy Bell-Turman told NewsChannel 6 her electric bill for February was nearly $500. She said her brother’s bill was nearly $800. Bell-Turman reached out on Facebook and one person told her their electric bill this month was more […]
Why South Carolina experienced 18 earthquakes in a row

ELGIN, S.C. (WSPA) – Kershaw County features good people, good barbeque and lately, a good amount of earthquakes. “I was in my bed asleep, and it shook so hard I thought the word was coming to an end!” Ronnie Snyder said. “I was like, ‘Oh Lord, oh Lord.’ I ran to the front and I […]
