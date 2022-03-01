ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Saints Re-Sign DT Albert Huggins

By Bob Rose
 7 days ago

The New Orleans Saints are re-signing Exclusive Rights Free-agent DT Albert Huggins, according to reports. This was confirmed by John Hendrix of the Saints News Network.

Huggins played collegiately at Clemson. He signed with the Houston Texans after going undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Philadelphia Eagles picked him up on waivers after the Texans released him late in preseason. Huggins appeared in four games for Philadelphia in 2019. He recorded three tackles and one QB hit.

Huggins was released by the Eagles late in the 2019 season. He served stints on the practice squads of five different teams before seeing one game of regular season action with the Detroit Lions late in 2020. He was signed by New Orleans shortly after the 2021 NFL Draft.

Huggins, 24, played in nine games for the Saints last season. He had 16 tackles and 2 QB pressures. The 6’3” and 305-Lb. Huggins was most effective against the run and in short yardage situations.

New Orleans allowed less than 94 yards per game on the ground last season, ranking fourth in the league. They led the NFL with just 3.7 yards per rush against them.

Raleigh News & Observer

Report: Saints Re-Sign OT Ethan Greenidge

According to EnterSports Management (@EnterSportsMgmt), the New Orleans Saints have re-signed offensive tackle Ethan Greenidge. Nick Underhill at NewOrleans.Football confirms that it is a one-year deal between Greenidge and the Saints. Greenidge played collegiately at Villanova. He was a four-year starter at offensive tackle and was named to the 2nd...
NFL
