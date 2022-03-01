Saints Re-Sign DT Albert Huggins

The New Orleans Saints are re-signing Exclusive Rights Free-agent DT Albert Huggins, according to reports. This was confirmed by John Hendrix of the Saints News Network.

Huggins played collegiately at Clemson. He signed with the Houston Texans after going undrafted in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The Philadelphia Eagles picked him up on waivers after the Texans released him late in preseason. Huggins appeared in four games for Philadelphia in 2019. He recorded three tackles and one QB hit.

Huggins was released by the Eagles late in the 2019 season. He served stints on the practice squads of five different teams before seeing one game of regular season action with the Detroit Lions late in 2020. He was signed by New Orleans shortly after the 2021 NFL Draft.

Huggins, 24, played in nine games for the Saints last season. He had 16 tackles and 2 QB pressures. The 6’3” and 305-Lb. Huggins was most effective against the run and in short yardage situations.

New Orleans allowed less than 94 yards per game on the ground last season, ranking fourth in the league. They led the NFL with just 3.7 yards per rush against them.