Four Des Plaines police officers were publicly honored this week for saving the life of a man who set himself ablaze last year. Sgt. Matt Jones and officers Adam Skotnicki, Dale Jeon and Reyler Leon received lifesaving awards for their heroic actions. The awards were bestowed during Monday's city council meeting to all the officers except Jeon, who was absent and will get his Wednesday.

DES PLAINES, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO