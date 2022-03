Edisto Primary and William J. Clark Middle are two Orangeburg County schools that have recently received the South Carolina School Gardening Grant. The grant is through a partnership with the South Carolina Department of Education, Clemson Extension and Boeing. School Gardening for SC Educators is an extension-based program that combines horticulture training, ongoing technical support and equipment for schools to start and sustain successful school gardens. The program uses innovative approaches to overcome common school gardening obstacles such as poor soil, seasonality and food safety concerns specific to school gardening.

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO