Elon Musk's Neuralink Wants To Get Inside Your Head: Here's How

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. Last night, like many other nights, Elon Musk was tweeting. In this case, he was tweeting to Gene Simmons of Kiss about the size and workforce of Tesla’s California plant. Another user—whose first word in his Twitter bio is “@ElonMusk” and the fourth is “Tesla”—replied about unionization. Then things got interesting, as Musk dared the United Auto Workers, which has been attempting to organize the Tesla factory for years, to hold a union vote.

ECONOMY ・ 1 DAY AGO