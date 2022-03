The Erling Haaland saga set to sweep Europe this summer will be one of the biggest transfer stories in soccer history, and Barcelona is keen to get involved. It’s widely assumed that the Norwegian superstar will leave Borussia Dortmund in the summer transfer window, as a release clause in his contract will be made active. Despite him being available at a discounted rate, the overall cost of any deal for Haaland is still expected to be tremendous. For Barca fans hoping to land the 21-year-old, reports indicate it’ll cost the club upwards of €250 million ($273 million).

SOCCER ・ 13 HOURS AGO