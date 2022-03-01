ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Stitt Calls For Special Election To Fill Inhofe's Senate Seat

By News 9
News On 6
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGovernor Kevin Stitt has called for a special election to...

www.newson6.com

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

GOP Sen. Jim Inhofe announces retirement, sets stage for special election

Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), one of the most prominent conservative members of Congress, announced Friday that he would retire from politics effective Jan. 3 of next year. “It is bittersweet, but with a clear heart, that Kay and I announce that at the end of the year, I will retire from the United States Senate,” Inhofe, 87, said in a statement shared on social media.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Stitt
Person
Jim Inhofe
POLITICO

Mitch McConnell says the government spending bill will contain $14 billion for Ukraine. That's more than double where we were a couple weeks ago.

"It needs to be passed quickly," he says, calling negotiations with Democrats like "pulling teeth." What happened: Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell says negotiators have settled on a $14 billion aid package for Ukraine, meaning that funding proposal has more than doubled from the original ask just a few weeks ago.
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Seat
Wyoming News

Oklahoma's Inhofe leaving U.S. Senate

(The Center Square) – U.S Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., is stepping down from his Senate seat. The senator said in a letter to Oklahoma Secretary of State Brian Bingman he and his wife, Kay, felt like it was time to "stand aside and support the next generation of Oklahoma leaders." Inhofe will retire Jan. 3. Oklahoma election law requires a special election to fill the seat and serve the rest...
OKLAHOMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Boston Globe

Republican Senator Inhofe to retire at year’s end

WASHINGTON — Republican Senator James Inhofe, a conservative crusader who has represented Oklahoma over five decades in Congress, while earning a reputation as a leading denier of climate change, said Friday that he will not finish his term and retire at the end of the year. Two people familiar...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KRMG

State Sen. Nathan Dahm plans to run for Inhofe’s seat in the U.S. Senate

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — State Senator Nathan Dahm (R - Broken Arrow) has announced plans to run for U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe’s seat. Inhofe announced Friday he would retire from the U.S. Senate effective Jan. 3, 2023. The Republican senator has held the seat since 1994, winning his most recent election in 2020, and has been a fixture in Oklahoma politics for about 50 years.
BROKEN ARROW, OK
KTUL

Tulsa mayor won't seek Inhofe's seat in Senate

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum won’t run for Jim Inhofe's seat in the U.S. Senate. Several candidates have emerged since Inhofe announced his plans to retire at the end of this Congress. They include Inhofe’s Chief of Staff Luke Holland, U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and state Sen. Nathan Dahm.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

UCO Professor: Inhofe Resignation Puts Gov. Stitt In Powerful Position

Long-time Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe's expected resignation could put Gov. Stitt in a powerful position. Jim Inhofe is expected to serve in the senate until December 30th, which means his seat would be open to Republicans during the November General Elections. Dr. Brett Sharp, a professor at UCO, says the...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Tulsa World

Attorney asks Oklahoma Supreme Court to halt special election to replace Inhofe

One of Oklahoma’s best-known attorneys is asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to halt the planned special election to replace U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe. Stephen Jones of Enid filed a petition Monday in which he says the special election would violate the U.S. Constitution’s 17th Amendment, which provides for the popular election of U.S. senators and established precedent regarding special elections.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

How Will Sen. Inhofe's Departure Impact Oklahoma's Influence In The Senate?

Senator Inhofe's decision to resign could impact Oklahoma's influence in Washington. Inhofe serves as a member of several Senate Committees including his status as the ranking member of the Armed Services Committee. Alex Cameron reports from the News On 6's Washington Bureau but he's in Oklahoma for today's big announcement.
OKLAHOMA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy