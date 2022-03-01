Stitt Calls For Special Election To Fill Inhofe's Senate Seat

When U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe announced his retirement set for Jan. 2023, it was believed that a domino effect would begin taking place among elected officials in Oklahoma. One of those dominoes has officially fallen Saturday afternoon. U.S. Representative Markwayne Mullin, who represents Oklahoma's second congressional district, announced his intention...
OKLAHOMA CITY — (AP) — Oklahoma's U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe, the ranking Republican on the Senate Armed Services Committee, will step down from the Senate in January, triggering a special election for the seat he's held for decades. Inhofe, 87, announced his decision Friday and endorsed his chief...
Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), one of the most prominent conservative members of Congress, announced Friday that he would retire from politics effective Jan. 3 of next year. “It is bittersweet, but with a clear heart, that Kay and I announce that at the end of the year, I will retire from the United States Senate,” Inhofe, 87, said in a statement shared on social media.
The announcement that U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe plans to resign has other Oklahoma office-holders making their intentions known. Gov. Kevin Stitt has made his intentions clear: he wants a second term as governor. "Due to the questions from press, let me be clear about this upcoming election cycle. I am...
Representatives for Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tell News 9 that he does not intend to run for U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe's soon-to-be-open Senate seat. But who might run? And who has a chance to win -- and why?. This is a list of the possible future candidates who could make...
U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe formally announced his plans to resign from the Senate, and there's already a candidate for his soon-to-be-open seat. The candidate is Inhofe's current Chief of Staff Luke Holland. Holland officially accepted Inhofe's endorsement during a Friday afternoon news conference at the Oklahoma History Center. Holland is...
(The Center Square) – U.S Sen. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., is stepping down from his Senate seat.
The senator said in a letter to Oklahoma Secretary of State Brian Bingman he and his wife, Kay, felt like it was time to "stand aside and support the next generation of Oklahoma leaders."
Inhofe will retire Jan. 3. Oklahoma election law requires a special election to fill the seat and serve the rest...
WASHINGTON — Republican Senator James Inhofe, a conservative crusader who has represented Oklahoma over five decades in Congress, while earning a reputation as a leading denier of climate change, said Friday that he will not finish his term and retire at the end of the year. Two people familiar...
It was one in, one out on Monday as the field of contenders for the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated by Jim Inhofe early next year continued to take shape. Out was Mayor G.T. Bynum, who said he is not running for Inhofe’s seat or any other office in 2022.
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — State Senator Nathan Dahm (R - Broken Arrow) has announced plans to run for U.S. Senator Jim Inhofe’s seat. Inhofe announced Friday he would retire from the U.S. Senate effective Jan. 3, 2023. The Republican senator has held the seat since 1994, winning his most recent election in 2020, and has been a fixture in Oklahoma politics for about 50 years.
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) – Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum won’t run for Jim Inhofe's seat in the U.S. Senate. Several candidates have emerged since Inhofe announced his plans to retire at the end of this Congress. They include Inhofe’s Chief of Staff Luke Holland, U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin and state Sen. Nathan Dahm.
Long-time Oklahoma Senator Jim Inhofe's expected resignation could put Gov. Stitt in a powerful position. Jim Inhofe is expected to serve in the senate until December 30th, which means his seat would be open to Republicans during the November General Elections. Dr. Brett Sharp, a professor at UCO, says the...
One of Oklahoma’s best-known attorneys is asking the Oklahoma Supreme Court to halt the planned special election to replace U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe. Stephen Jones of Enid filed a petition Monday in which he says the special election would violate the U.S. Constitution’s 17th Amendment, which provides for the popular election of U.S. senators and established precedent regarding special elections.
Senator Inhofe's decision to resign could impact Oklahoma's influence in Washington. Inhofe serves as a member of several Senate Committees including his status as the ranking member of the Armed Services Committee. Alex Cameron reports from the News On 6's Washington Bureau but he's in Oklahoma for today's big announcement.
