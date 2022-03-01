ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Shinkoskey: Pres., Congress must help Ukraine more

Buckeye Independent
Buckeye Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N0hSt_0eSpzODF00

I push as often as I can for people to read history, any history. But the history that will be written about 21st century America will not be worth reading.

It will start out with the Twin Towers on Sept. 11, 2001. But what value are the details of two huge buildings crumbling on national television?

A plane hits, another plane hits, fires start, people jump out windows, one building folds like a house of cards, and then the other. A memorial is built. People forget all about it.

After that, our brand-new history book will move into an unending binge of scandals surrounding the wealthy, sexual harassment in leadership circles, racial murders by police, anarchist movements against public health law, coup attempts, and daily acts of aggression of our own ignorant people against one another over school issues, facial fashion, athletic contests.

No positive lessons here, just one great big sign the nation itself is collapsing like the towers did.

Are our great grandchildren really going to want to read about a president and Congress who did nothing but cut down on cash transfers to Russian autocrats while Europe exploded into a great world war?

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

As Russian Invasion Moves Into Ukraine’s Capital, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin Says America Must Help Arm Resistance

CHICAGO (CBS) — As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine appeared to reach the heart of the capital of Kyiv on Friday, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin met with members of the Ukrainian community in Chicago on Friday, saying the U.S. must help arm resistance fighters. Durbin spoke Friday at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in the Ukrainian Village neighborhood, discussing his recent visit to Europe, where he met with leaders in Poland and Lithuania, and took time to hear people’s concerns about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Durbin co-chairs the Senate Ukraine Caucus, and the Baltic Freedom Caucus. He said, while he doesn’t know what Russian...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#Pres#Russian
americanmilitarynews.com

Russian troops attack and destroy their own troops, tanks

Russian troops attacked other Russian troops early Friday, destroying nine tanks and four armored vehicles in the “friendly fire” incident, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. “Just now in the Kiev region, near Severinovka, Russian occupation troops started a fight with… Russian occupation forces. As a result,...
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Foreign Policy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

‘Thousands will die, they will be killed from every window,’ Ukraine defence minister warns Russia

As many Russian soldiers will die in Ukraine as during the two Chechen wars, Ukraine’s defence minister has warned.“Thousands. Thousands,” Oleksii Reznikov said, calling on Russians to take to the streets and demand an end to the war.“Hide your loved ones if they are dear to you. Don’t send them to certain death. They will be killed from every window in every Ukrainian city,” he pleaded.Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly warned that his country will defend itself.“When you attack us, you will see our faces, not our backs ... War is a great misfortune and it comes at a great price,” he said. “People lose their money, reputation, freedom,...
MILITARY
TheDailyBeast

Kremlin Humiliated After 100+ Diplomats Walk Out of Lavrov Speech Justifying Ukraine Invasion

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was ready to justify the invasion of Ukraine to a top UN human-rights forum on Tuesday—but was left humiliated when more than a hundred diplomats abruptly walked out. Lavrov was speaking to the UN Human Rights Council remotely after canceling his planned in-person appearance at the forum in Geneva. However, Reuters reported that dozens of diplomats from the European Union, the United States, and Britain walked out en masse when Lavrov started speaking. Austrian representative Elisabeth Tichy-Fisslberger posted a video of the walkout and wrote: “This morning in the UN Human Rights Council more than 140 diplomats refused to listen to Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov’s futile attempt to justify unacceptable military aggression.” The diplomats reportedly stood outside the meeting holding a Ukrainian flag.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukraine military uniforms attempt to enter Kyiv in captured vehicles

Russian soldiers dressed in Ukrainian military uniform led a convoy towards Kyiv in captured army vehicles, Kyiv’s deputy defence minister said.Anna Maliar said Russian military seized Ukrainian army trucks, changed into Ukraine military uniform and were “moving at speed to the centre of Kyiv from the direction of Oboloni” and are “followed by a convoy of Russian military trucks”. “They will surely be destroyed,” she added in a Facebook post on Friday morning.Within an hour, the minister updated the post to say that there had been no damage and the vehicles have stopped. Ukrainian reporter Anastasiia Lapatina later said...
MILITARY
Buckeye Independent

Buckeye Independent

Buckeye, AZ
42
Followers
294
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news source covering the town of Buckeye, Arizona, the people and places that make it one of the fastest-growing cities in the U.S.

 https://www.yourvalley.net/buckeye-independent/

Comments / 0

Community Policy